With COVID-19 numbers at a minimum and children back in the classrooms, someone needs to make sure students are going to school.
The New Castle Area School District is filling that bill next school year with a new truancy officer whose job will be to make sure children get up in the morning and get on their buses and report to their classes.
The school board Monday unanimously agreed to hire Stacy Robinson as the school district’s attendance officer. He will assume the position July 1, upon the retirement of Rick Eagle, who is leaving the position June 10 at the end of school classes.
Robinson was hired March 7 as the district’s new football coach. Along with that, he will hold the new full-time job with a salary of $35,000 plus health, dental and vision benefits. The attendance position will be funded from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money, federal dollars the district received to help recover from the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Robinson came to New Castle as football coach from the positions of football coach and athletic director at Union Area High School.
He was hired in his coaching position at New Castle in March for a five-year term, beginning in the 2022-23 school year with a salary of $11,198. Each year thereafter, he is to receive a two-percent pay hike.
Robinson’s attendance job will be to take up where Eagle left off, identifying families of students who miss school and where they live and making initial contacts with them about the problem, all of which he will report to the school. He also provides written correspondence about the matter.
In more recent years, the compulsory school attendance law enables schools to file citations against parents of truant children, and the parent faces a district judge and pays fines if their children are not in school.
The New Castle Area School District since 2013 had been further by addressing the problems of parents or guardians through a truancy court, which was disrupted by COVID a few years ago. The program is expected to resume in the fall.
Truancy court had been held monthly as a way for the district to keep check on parents of students who repeatedly had been absent from school without valid excuses. The system also detects underlying reasons at home for a child’s repeated absences and attempts to resolve those issues.
The program is exclusive to the New Castle School District. Court is held in President Judge Dominick Motto’s courtroom with a court-appointed juvenile master presiding, who is paid by the courts.
Truancy court enables the school district to address family issues identified by the attendance officer that lead to student absenteeism.
The juvenile master meets with parents or guardians of absentee students on a regular basis and parents must provide explanations on the progress they’re making or not making. There is constant and intense supervision, and the problems are addressed promptly.
Eagle had been with the district full-time since 2013, with a starting full-time salary of $30,000. He retired in 2019-20 and returned to work for the district under a two-year contract in 2020-21, and was paid a half-time annual wage of $20,000 for 90 days. His contract will expire next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.