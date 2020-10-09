Robbery suspect loses pants in chase

Police say a suspect in two robberies of an East Side convenience store was naked from the waist down and standing on the rooftop of a vacant house when officers arrested him.
New Castle police identified the man as Cohen Marcel Rolle, 25, of 11 W. Miller St. who is accused of holding up the Market 24 at 719 E. Washington St. around midnight Sept. 30 and again around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to criminal complaints.
Police chief Bobby Salem said the police used dogs to track Rolle on Thursday night and were led to the vacant house at 609 Spruce St., where he was standing on the roof. He said around 40 people had gathered outside and were watching the spectacle. The officers found a sheet in the bedroom and upon pulling Rolle through the window, covered him so they could take him outside to the cruiser, Salem said.
He admitted to the police during questioning that he also had robbed the same store Sept. 30, according Salem.
In the Sept. 30 holdup, a shop employee reported that the intruder left the store on a Razor scooter and was thought to have had a gun, but his hand remained in his pants pocket during the hold-up, the report said.
The store clerk told police that he was standing outside when the man, identified as Rolle, pulled up on the scooter and went into the store and he followed him inside. Rolle walked around and asked for eight packs of Newport Shorts. As the clerk placed the cigarettes on the counter, Rolle walked behind the counter and said, “Give me all your money, or you’re going to die.”
The clerk said he bumped into Rolle and felt what he thought might be a gun, the complaint states.
The clerk opened the cash register and Rolle took money, then he ordered the worker to open a mini safe, from which he took a rainbow-colored cash box from inside. Rolle then told the clerk that he didn’t want a clear bag, the report said.
Police upon receiving a description of the reported robber found the scooter in an empty lot on Raymond Street. An officer and a police canine tracked the scent to a house on Raymond Street, but the suspect was not inside, the court papers state.
When the store was robbed again Wednesday, the suspect fled the store on a bicycle. The police found a bicycle lying on the sidewalk at Spruce and Oak streets, where the suspect had dropped a toy shotgun on the sidewalk. An officer who spotted Rolle then spotted Rolle and chased him.
The officer reported that Rolle somehow made it through a wooden fence opening but his pants became snagged on the fencepost and he escaped them, leaving the boots still inside the pants.
He was wearing only a dark-colored T-shirt when the officer saw him running again, the report said.
The police set up a perimeter and searched the vacant house, where Rolle emerged onto the roof. Once in custody, police said he was ill and was spitting up blood and was taken again to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
The police confiscated the pants from the fencepost and found numerous packs of unopened Newport cigarettes and a stack of cash in a paper clip. A pair of boots was stuck inside the pants and a gray hoody was hanging on the pole with the pants. The hoody contained a plastic air soft gun.
The store manager told police that Rolle had stolen three or four cartons of Newport cigarettes and $535 in cash.
The police have charged him with two counts each of robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, theft and terroristic threats in connection with the Sept. 30 and Wednesday heists. He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
