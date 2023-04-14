New Castle police have caught up with robbery suspect Courtney Probst, but her reported accomplice remains at large.
Charges were filed against the 29–year-old Probst of Wildwood Avenue, and Martel Webb, 28, of West Grant Street, last month for the reported March 19 attack of a man in an area off Dillworth Avenue and Neshannock Avenue Extension in the city of New Castle.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said Probst was arrested after 6 p.m. Monday when police, who were looking for her, found her along North Jefferson Street Extension near the plaza that houses Dollar General and Little Caesar’s Pizza.
She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on an $85,000 bond.
The police are still looking for Webb, who is wanted on a warrant.
They are asking that anyone knows his whereabouts to submit an anonymous tip on the New Castle police website or call the police department at (724) 656-3570.
Probst also was arraigned Monday in a theft and false imprisonment case date back to January, and in a case of terroristic threats and assault filed Dec. 12 last year. Her bonds were set at $30,000 each for those cases. offenses.
In the charges filed against her and Webb last month, a man told police he had been assaulted and robbed in a secluded area where Probst had driven him. Webb reportedly was a back seat passenger who assaulted him from behind, according to criminal complaints filed against each of them.
Residents of Dillworth Avenue told police that the man, whom they said was beaten up and bloody, was knocking on their doors. He suffered injuries to his nose, eyes, mouth, lips and was bleeding profusely. Ambulance EMTs told police they removed multiple pieces of glass from his head, and reported that he had severe swelling on his skull and serious damage to his right eye. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment, police reported.
The man told police he had been at a bar and talking to Probst on her cell phone, and she invited him go to “up north” to party, he said. He said she picked him up from the bar and drove in a direction different from where she said they were going. They arrived at Dillworth Avenue and a man with dreadlocks, later identified as Webb, attacked him from the back seat, he said.
He said that Webb strapped the seat belt around his neck and threatened to slice his neck open if he fought back. He said Probst ordered him not to fight back, and she reached over and took his wallet, coat and cell phone as he was struggling to get free from the man, the complaint states.
The man told police that during the struggle, Webb grabbed glass bottles and struck him in the head with them. Webb and Probst then shoved him out of the vehicle and drove away.
Webb is facing charges of robbery, aggravated assault and theft in connection with the case. Probst is facing similar charges.
The victim told police he identified Webb after finding his profile on Facebook and said residents of the City Rescue Mission also knew him, according to a criminal complaint. He also identified Webb by picking his photo out of a police photo array, the report said.
Webb had recently been released from prison and was on probation/parole after having pleaded guilty on March 26, 2021, in connection with the death of a woman who overdosed on fentanyl.
His plea was to charges stemming from the fentanyl overdose death of Emily Brown, whom police found dead in the bedroom of her McGrath Manor apartment on Nov. 15, 2016. Webb was charged with selling Brown the drugs that caused her death.
Both Probst and Webb are considered innocent of their current charges until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Probst had been convicted of a similar robbery in 2014 when she and another reported accomplice, Jonathon Benjamin Coates, 36, beat up and robbed a man. They each pleaded guilty to robbery in that case in 2017 and served Lawrence County jail sentences.
