Robbery suspect charged in homicide

As Jason Miles was laid to rest Tuesday, New Castle police were arresting the man accused as his killer.

Miles, 39, was found lying dead in an alley behind Marshall Avenue the evening of Feb. 6, having been shot several times in the face.

New Castle police officers and detectives worked fervently — with help from Lawrence County District Attorney detectives — to find Miles' killer, and they pieced together most of the evidence in a little more than a week that led to the arrest of 37-year-old Jordan Perretti of 840 Lathrop St.

Perretti's girlfriend, who was with him the night of the shooting, also provided investigators with information that led to charges of criminal homicide and prohibited possession of a gun against Perretti, according to a criminal complaint filed against him Tuesday.

The investigation also resulted in charges against Perretti for the morning robbery at CVS pharmacy on Feb. 5. He was arrested Feb. 11 for the robbery, and was held in the Lawrence County jail on $250,000 bond until he was charged Tuesday in the shooting of Miles. He is now in jail without bond.

City police chief Bobby Salem said it was the homicide investigation that led his detectives to solve the CVS robbery.

"It was just all around great work by everybody," he said. "We had a lot of help with it and it all came together. We had great cooperation from the community with video cameras on residences and businesses."

He said his investigators went door to door through the whole area of the shooting and procured videos that enabled them to determine the direction Perretti and Miles had walked that night.

"Our detectives worked late, sometimes until 3 in the morning, then they were out here the next mornings working on it," Salem said. "A lot of hours were put into the investigation, and the arrest was the end result."

A criminal complaint filed in court by police details how the case unfolded.

THE POLICE ACCOUNT

Just after the shooting, around 7:30 p.m., witnesses said they saw a gray Chevrolet Cobalt leaving the area. When police arrived, Miles was lying on his back, halfway between Marshall Avenue and Harrison Street, and he had suffered several gunshot wounds to the face, the report said.

Two crutches were in his left hand, and a kitchen knife was lying against his body. Police found four 9-millimeter shell casings and what appeared to be a 9-millimeter slug nearby. As Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson examined Miles and pronounced him dead, he found two more bullet fragments underneath him, the complaint said.

An initial witness told the investigators that she was outside of her house with her dog when she heard two men arguing near the alley, and she heard one of them accuse the other of "setting me up," the court papers state. The man on crutches told him he did not set him up, then a cell phone lit up, then she heard three gunshots and saw multiple muzzle flashes, she told the police. She then saw a man walk quickly through the alley toward Marshall Avenue. He got into the gray Cobalt and drove toward East Washington Street, the paperwork states. She said she saw the Cobalt approach the area again, but it left before the police could see it, according to her account.

Another witness reported hearing gunshots and looked outside to see the shooter walking up the alley and getting into the Cobalt, the complaint states.

The police on Feb. 7 met at their station with a woman who was acquainted with Miles, and one of his family members. They said they had jointly talked to Miles around 7 p.m. that night on a cell phone and he told them he was going to eat then go to bed, they said.

One of the women told police Miles told them he knew who robbed the CVS store, and that once the police offered a reward, he was going to give them the information, the complaint states.

Story continues below video

An informant told police she was with Miles at a house in the city around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5 and there was a loud knock at the door and Miles answered to talked to someone. He told her "Jordan" was outside wearing all black, a construction mask and an eye patch over his eye, she told police. Miles told the informant Perretti said he was wearing the patch as a disguise, the complaint said.

That was the same morning of the CVS robbery, and police had been told the robbery suspect wore an eye patch, according to previous reports.

The informant told police that officer had shown up at the house shortly after the robbery, asking if she and Miles knew anything about it, because one of the stolen pill bottles was found outside of that residence, the complaint states.

The police on Feb. 9 received an anonymous tip Perretti was texting several people, asking if anyone was talking about the robbery. The tip also said Perretti was staying with a woman on Wooley Avenue and that he had a 9-millimeter gun and that he was in a Chevrolet Cobalt, the police reported.

THE 'SMOKING' GUN

The state police on Feb. 10 informed the city detective that a woman known as Perretti's girlfriend had tried to buy a gun at a local sporting goods store, but was denied because a protection from abuse was ordered against her. Police, in viewing the store's surveillance video, saw Perretti standing with her at the counter. They said he lowered his mask and looked at the camera, the report said. That was around 4:30 p.m., three hours before Miles was shot, the report indicates.

Police said a controlled drug purchase from Perretti on Feb. 11 turned up a quantity of Xanax pills that had been stolen from CVS, according to multiple reports. The police then obtained a search warrant for the Wooley Avenue house where Perretti was staying. As they arrived, they saw Perretti leaving with a woman and he put a backpack into the trunk of the car. They located the car on Jackson Avenue and took Perretti and the woman into custody, the report says. The police found a gallon-sized zipper bag in the car, containing a quantity of Xanax pills of various dosages that had been reported stolen during the robbery, the court papers say. Miles was charged that day with the robbery, the court paperwork states.

The police obtained a search warrant for the car and seized the backpack from the trunk, and a 9-millimeter handgun was in it, according to the report.

Perretti, during questioning about the robbery, admitted that the gun and narcotics were his, police reported.

THE GIRLFRIEND TALKS

The woman with Perretti told police that Miles had called him Feb. 6 and she overheard the conversation, that Miles had asked Perretti for 20 Xanax tablets. She said Miles then changed the request to 160 pills — with the conversation becoming intense with yelling.

She said she drove Perretti to an alley and he walked toward Marshall Avenue and Harrison streets. She said he had instructed her to drive around the area for awhile, then to park her car behind an abandoned apartment building on East Washington Street. She said that a short time after she dropped Perretti off, she looked into the alley and saw a body lying face up in the alley, holding crutches, according to the account she gave police.

She said she became upset and drove toward Stanton Avenue, and Perretti called her and asked her to pick him up at a woman's house near there. She told police that Perretti walked through a hole in the fence and got into her car and said he wanted to return to the alley because he wanted to get Miles' cell phone. She said she left him in a nearby business lot and eventually drove toward the shooting scene to see what had happened. An officer remembered seeing her car and making her turn around on Marshall Avenue, the report said.

The police noted that Perretti had been convicted in July 2017 of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, which classifies him as unable to possess a gun.

An autopsy performed on Miles at the Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County by forensic pathologist Dr. Tod Luckasevic, confirmed multiple gunshot wounds to the head as the cause of death, Johnson had reported earlier.

