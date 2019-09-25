Robbery, pursuit suspect's trial commences

It’s all about the shoes.
A state prosecuting attorney told a jury Tuesday that bright blue tennis shoes with lime green patterns and shoelaces, worn by a suspect in three robberies Dec.11 and 12, 2016, also were worn by Shawn Hobel when he led police on a high speed chase through the middle of Lawrence County two days later, the morning of Dec. 13.
The police ultimately stopped Hobel’s car on Interstate 376 at Route 422 in Union Township, where he is accused of having held a gun to a woman’s head. The police ended the hostage situation when a city officer shot through the windshield at Hobel and injured him.
Hobel survived the shooting and is standing trial this week in four cases against him in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, where he is representing himself without an attorney. Attorney Michael Bonner is assisting him as court-appointed standby counsel. Deputy State Attorney General Patrick Schulte is the prosecutor.
Hobel presented his opening arguments to the jury of 11 men and one woman yesterday, saying the police have no DNA, they have no fingerprints and they have no witnesses “to tie me to this crime.” He told the jury that “the commonwealth’s job is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that I’m guilty as charged.”
Schulte in his opening arguments yesterday said that as the jurors are viewing videos and photos of the three robberies, they should “look at his feet” in the store surveillance videos.
“Pay attention to the shoes,” he said, pointing out that after the police pursuit, Hobel was wearing bright blue shoes with lime green laces. “Pay attention to what you see.”
Hobel, 37, of Ellwood City, is accused of robbing the Market 24 convenience store on East Washington Street at gunpoint around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 11, 2016. He also is accused of an armed robbery at the Unimart on Beaver Street in Ellwood City around 11 p.m. that night, and he is the suspect of an armed robbery of the Main Street Market on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg at 7 p.m. that Dec. 12. Hobel later engaged police in a high-speed chase involving multiple police departments for about 50 miles, through Lawrence and Beaver Counties and back into Lawrence County, where he was stopped around 2 a.m. Dec. 13, police reported.
New Castle police Cpl. James Hoyland testified yesterday that he blocked Hobel’s car when the pursuit ended, and he saw Hobel holding a gun to a woman’s head in the passenger seat of his car. He said he yelled at him multiple times to drop his weapon, and when Hobel did not, he fired multiple shots at him until he saw Hobel’s gun fall.
Each of the store personnel testified that the intruder had a black handgun and that his face was covered with a black mask or bandanna. They each identified him as Caucasian. Allegro said she remembered his bright blue shoes with green trim.
Allegro said she followed him out of the store and saw a dark-colored sedan in the area.
Shenango Township patrolman Michael Lynch testified that he was patrolling in Shenango Township and was aware of the convenience store robberies. He said that he saw a suspicious car parked in a lot by a utility vehicle and he hit his white flood lights and the car, an Impala, pulled out an immediately accelerated, traveling onto Route 388 when it went through a stop sign. It sped toward Route 422 and failed to stop at a red light. It went onto the Interstate 79 ramp going south, he said.
The car sped up to more than 80 mph on the secondary roads, and was traveling in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 79, he said. The car went to the Evans City/Zelienople exit and went north through Zelienople at 80 to 100 mph, following Route 488 toward Ellwood City, onto Route 65 and onto Routes 422 and 376 near State Street. There, the driver spiked the brakes at the ramp, put the car in reverse and tried to make a U-turn when other cruisers blocked him, Lynch said.
He got out of his cruiser and walked to the rear passenger side of the Impala, and heard a New Castle officer yelling, “gun, gun,” Lynch said. Then, seconds later, shots were fired, he said.
“I could see the suspect was taking shots to his body,” Lynch said. He saw that one of the bullets had hit Hobel in the right index finger. He said he helped to remove Hobel from his car and laid him on the road, where two other officers performed CPR and tried to stop his bleeding. He said that when he looked into Hobel’s car, he saw a gun on the floor between the two seats.
Also taking the witness stand yesterday were:
•New Castle patrolman Joshua Covert, who responded to the robbery call at Market 24.
•Leroy Holland, the on-duty clerk at Market 24 when the robbery occurred.
•Ellwood City patrolman Rick List, who responded to the robbery at Unimart.
•Luis Rodriguez, the assistant manager of the Ellwood City Unimart, on duty the night of the robbery. He said that in addition to money, the robber demanded Newport 100 cigarettes.
•New Castle patrolman Robert Newton, who responded to the Main Street Market robbery.
•Braunda Allegro, an owner of the Main Street Market, who was on duty when the store was robbed.
Schulte said the woman who was taken hostage in the car that night is expected to take the witness stand today.
