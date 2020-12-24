If one were going to erect a neighborhood Christmas tree, there may be no more appropriate place to do so than on Pine Glen Road.
That, at least, is where Sharon Mast did, with an admittedly “scrawny” evergreen that has been adopted nonetheless by several neighbors and passers-by.
Pine Glen intersects with Route 422 in Pulaski Township by splitting into a Y. A triangle-shaped patch of grass fills the space between, and it is there that Mast, who moved to the area two years ago, placed her tree.
It’s actually a seasonal continuation of attention she has lavished on the spot since summer.
“I’m retired, so I started taking care of the island. When the grass gets high, I’ll run down there with my lawn mower and mow it,” she said. “So I’ve been taking care of the island, just to give me something to do, I guess. People would stop and talk to me while I was down there mowing.
“I planted flowers over the summer, but they didn’t do very well. At Halloween, we put a turkey out there. The people have all just kind of started taking care of it.”
She put the tree up without decorations just after Thanksgiving, she said, but neighbors and others have taken care of embellishing the boughs.
“It is just so heartwarming to see all that,” she said. “I didn’t start out with any intention of that.”
Mast said she checked first with township supervisors and was told that it was OK for her to put decorations on the island of grass as long as they didn’t create a hazard for drivers by blocking their view.
“Thus, we have a scrawny little pathetic Christmas tree that has just turned into something incredible,” she said. “It’s just beautiful simply because of the way everyone has been adding to it.”
Among the people who have stopped at the tree are a woman who invited Mast to church, and a father and his young daughter who made the trek to the tree on scooters.
Ornaments include ribbon, red garland, oversized snowflakes, bulbs that pay tribute to police and the Marine Corps, a snowman placed by “Grace age 4” (according to the back of it) and wooden cutouts from a youngster by the name of Lilianna on Dec. 6.
Neighbor Kim Camesi also has contributed.
“She actually started it in summer by putting flowers there in the summer,” she said of Mast. “When it was really hot, I’d go to leave, and I’d stop at the stop sign and see that the flowers needed watered, so I’d jump out and put water on them.”
Camesi said that Mast had told her of plans to put up the tree for the Christmas season, “but at first, I just didn’t have the time to get upstairs and get the ornaments. When I got time, I went down there and threw a few more things on it.
“I think it’s wonderful. We just need to recruit some more neighbors.”
Once Christmas is over and the tree comes down, Mast plans to put the contributed decorations in her yard for the owners to retrieve. Those that aren’t reclaimed will go into storage until next Christmas, when she intends to put up a tree again.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to put flowers and stuff out there this summer and recognize all the holidays,” she said, inspired by the reactions she has seen the tree create.
“You can’t go down and see it and not smile,” she said. “It makes you feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.