Flood waters rose from various streams and culverts Friday night as storms around New Castle dropped two to four inches of torrential rain within 20 minutes.
Multiple residents from Mahoning Township to the city's North Hill to Neshannock Township reported flooded basements, and water that rose on roads on many low-lying areas rendered them temporarily impassable.
Local fire departments responded to trees and limbs down.
Don Retort, assistant Mahoning Township fire chief, said the township closed Harbor Road near Tony's Lounge because of the flooding along that road. He said the road was reopened about an hour later when the rain let up. The rain also washed stones and rocks onto the local roads that had to be removed.
On the city's north hill, basements flooded because the city of New Castle's storm sewers were unable to handle the volume of water.
Other roads throughout the county also were temporarily closed as a result of the downpour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.