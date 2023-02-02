Drilling operations will begin Friday on Route 158 in Wilmington Township and New Wilmington, PennDOT announced Thursday.
Drilling work requiring lane and shoulder restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Tuesday, weather permitting, between Route 18 and Mercer County. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.
Please use caution if traveling in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.