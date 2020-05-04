Drainage work will begin Tuesday on Eastbrook-Harlansburg Road in Hickory and Scott townships as part of a larger resurfacing project.
Traffic will be alternated on single lanes between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays on the stretch of road between Routes 168 and 956. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.
The work is part of a $2.82 million group paving contract that involves Route 208 in Lawrence County. Improvements include milling and paving, base repairs, guide rail upgrades, signing upgrades, pavement marking installation, shoulder repairs, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Overall work will continue through mid-November.
Additional details will be announced as paving work continues on those roads.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded the main contract for the work to Lindy Paving.
