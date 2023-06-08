Road construction will commence Monday on five streets in New Wilmington Borough.
The project will involve specific work on these streets:
•Laury Lane, south end, base repair
•Vine Street at Haw Street intersection, brick street reconstruction
•Maple Street, from Route 956 for 1,370 feet to the east, resurfacing
•Waugh Avenue, from South Park Street eastward for 420 feet, new concrete curbing, milling and resurfacing
•Lincoln Street, from Waugh to Neshannock avenues, milling, resurfacing and drainage improvements.
The work will be under way between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with traffic being maintained with minor delays.
The work on the Vine and Haw street intersection will require the closure of each street to through traffic until the work is done.
Additional notifications will be sent out as necessary by Frank B. Taylor Engineering, during the course of the work.
