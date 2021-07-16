PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is announcing daily closures of Armstrong Road (Route 2007) in Perry Township will begin Monday.
The weather-permitting paving operations will occur on Armstrong Road between Heinz Camp Road and Route 488. To allow the work to occur, daily closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. will occur through July 29. All through traffic will be detoured via Heinz Camp Road and Route 488. PennDOT crews will conduct the paving work.
