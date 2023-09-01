It was a night for the road teams Friday night for games involving county teams.
There were five games with county teams in action, and all five winners came away from home.
Neshannock captured its first regular season win over Laurel, 39-22, in an away game. The Lancers had an impressive first half where they went unanswered, 32-0.
Jino Mozzocio and Dom Cubellis both picked up two touchdowns apiece for the Lancers. Mozzocio posted 113 rushing yards and 111 passing yards for Neshannock.
New Castle dropped its 11th consecutive game, falling at home in nonconference action to Mars, 42-6.
The Red Hurricane managed just four first downs, all of which came in the second half.
Elsewhere around the county, Union defeated Ellwood City Lincoln, 34-21; Mohawk rolled past Quaker Valley, 42-8; and Wilmington slipped past Greenville, 21-14.
For more information on these contests, turn to page C1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.