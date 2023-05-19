Restrictions remain in place on Montgomery Avenue/Route 18 following a train derailment a week ago that destroyed an iron railroad bridge outside of Mahoningtown.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced single-lane restrictions are in place on Route 18 in the City of New Castle, with single-lane alternating traffic being controlled by flaggers between Mt. Jackson Road (Route 108) and Blanchard Street.
The restrictions are in place between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, through late June. Some restrictions also may apply on weekends. The restrictions will allow trucks to access the work area for emergency repairs to the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge.
PennDOT is not involved in the work and is providing the information as a public service announcement. A spokesman for the company doing repairs, who refused to say what company he works for, said the repairs will take about eight weeks. His contact information was provided by PennDOT.
Nine cars that were part of a 216-car Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks and crashed on the iron bridge in Mahoningtown just after 11 p.m. May 11. One overturned car spilled a small quantity of soybeans, according to emergency officials athe scene.None of the nine cars was carrying anything hazardous, and at least a couple of them were empty. One reportedly was carrying liquid paraffin, which is flammable, but did not spill.
The derailment was right at the intersection of Montgomery Avenue and Route 108 where traffic crosses to go over a bridge to North Beaver Township. The accident caused significant structural damage to the bridge.
The bridge and the rail lines are owned by Norfolk Southern, and the company will be responsible for all of the repairs. Norfolk Southern reportedly was already repairing the railroad tracks where the damage had occurred.
Initially, Montgomery Avenue was closed to all traffic, but the road has since been reopened and limited to one lane of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.