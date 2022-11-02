A contractor hired by Neshannock Township will be doing pavement patching this week, starting Wednesday.
The work will be done on Ciara Drive near the intersection of Old Pulaski Road, Plank Road between Chippewa Drive and Oticon Drive, and Valley Road, 850 feet south of the intersection with Sunset Valley Road.
The road work will be under way between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and traffic will be maintained through the work areas with minor delays. The project is to be finished by Thursday afternoon.
The work is being done by Pro-Tech Asphalt Maintenance Inc. of New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.