Troy Rivetti, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, has been named acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Friday.
Chung was confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week in a 50-44 vote to sit on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. She's the first Asian American judge to sit on that court.
Rivetti will lead a staff of nearly 120 employees representing the United States in courts throughout Pennsylvania's western 25 counties, including staffed offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown. The district includes Lawrence County.
Rivetti’s career in the Department of Justice has spanned more than 25 years. Most recently he served as first assistant U.S. attorney beginning in November 2021. Prior to that appointment, Rivetti held a series of leadership positions in the U.S. Attorney's Office, including serving as the chief of the criminal division from 2019 to 2021. Rivetti joined the U.S. Attorney's office in 1997. Throughout his career as a federal prosecutor, Rivetti’s primary area of concentration has involved the investigation and prosecution of violent crime, including large-scale drug trafficking organizations and firearms offenses.
Rivetti earned his bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and his juris doctorate from Georgetown University. Following graduation from law school, he was employed for five years as a litigation associate in Pittsburgh. He then served as a law clerk for two years for the Honorable D. Brooks Smith.
