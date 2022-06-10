Its been seven years coming, but a section of South Mercer Street downtown New Castle is closed this week as construction continues for the city's plan to create a downtown bike and walking trail.
Shawn Anderson, New Castle's community and economic development coordinator, said the work is part of the New Castle Multimodal Regional Riverwalk project, to provide recreational benefits and aesthetics to walkers and bicyclists in the downtown.
According to a plan prepared by Mackin Engineering in 2015, the Mercer Street part of the project involves opening the traffic to two-way travel, with a bicycle lane in each direction. That section currently under construction also involves removal of the street to the base and rebuilding it, and the creation of sidewalks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has contracted the work to Folino Construction of Oakmont, Allegheny County, and PennDOT is overseeing the project.
Mayor Chris Frye said that the city received a joint grant of about $1.1 million in 2015 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the state Department of Transportation for the Riverwalk project, which involves the creation of a 1.4 mile-pedestrian and bicycle access loop through the downtown, along the Neshannock Creek, and other amenities.
Frye anticipates the South Mercer Street section of the work will be completed by the end of July.
