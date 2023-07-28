New Castle officials will host a ribbon-cutting at noon Saturday for Riverwalk Bike Trail.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival.
A guided bike tour will follow the ribbon-cutting of the trail, which runs through downtown and along the Neshannock Creek.
“The idea of the Riverwalk Trail was originally conceived by the New Castle Blueprint Communities Council in 2014 as the first in a series of trails to connect the downtown area to surrounding neighborhoods,” said Kimberly Koller-Jones, the executive director of Arts & Education at the Hoyt and a members of the trail’s steering committee.
She said Mackin Engineering was hired to work with a steering committee in 2015 to draft a phased plan to develop the assets along the trail to spur community and economic development.
Those riding on the tour should arrive at 11:30 a.m. and park at or near the Washington Centre Plaza or in the lots of the AAA building or the former Days Inn Hotel and line up on the East Washington Street Bridge.
Riders can either follow the guides or do a self-guided tour of the 3-mile trail.
