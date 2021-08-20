The Riverside School District natatorium is receiving a half-million grant for repairs and redevelopment.
The school, whose swimming team includes students from Ellwood City through a cooperative agreement, will use the grant money from the state to repair inadequate regulation slope depth for diving, lane line anchors, cracks in the aluminum and a new air filtration system.
“It is a good school that has a commitment to the many swimming programs it offers," state Senator Elder Vogel said. "After seeing their report on the air filtration system, age of the pool and the cracks in the aluminum lining, it was clear the pool needed some help, and I am happy that our Commonwealth could provide them with that assistance. The pool plays an important role in that community and I would hate to see it go into disrepair because we were not able to help out. With all the people that use the pool for instructional, recreational, and athletic uses, it is an exciting time for Riverside and the area.”
The pool was built in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.