With children back in school and some too young to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they are at risk of contracting the virus or bringing it home to their family, a UPMC pediatrician said Wednesday.
That was the message from Dr. John Williams, pediatric infectious diseases division chief at UPMC Children's Hospital, who said the best way to keep children safe — and by extension, their family and friends — is masking, social distancing and vaccination if the child is 12 or older. Another way to protect those young children is for adults to get vaccinated.
“We’re in particularly risky days for children," Williams said.
UPMC held its 32nd news conference with leading doctors and health officials since the beginning of the pandemic and spent the majority of Wednesday's session talking about the pediatric effects of COVID-19. Williams said unvaccinated teenagers are hospitalized at a rate of 10 times higher than vaccinated teenagers, "many of them who are otherwise healthy children."
“Children do get sick with COVID and they can transfer the virus to family and friends,” Williams said.
In Pennsylvania, a state Department of Health order went into effect Tuesday for all schools to require masking of students, teachers, staff and visitors. Williams said UPMC supports universal masking in schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Dr. Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer of UPMC's ICU Service Center, spoke of breakthrough cases and what is being seen with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients compared to those who contract the virus but have been vaccinated.
“If you are not vaccinated, your risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 is 29 times higher than someone who is vaccinated,” Sackrowitz said, adding there has been an increase in patients aged 50 and younger being admitted to UPMC hospitals.
Williams noted breakthrough cases — where a vaccinated person contracts the virus — have been estimated at one in several thousand, but are still possible if those individuals are at large gatherings like parties and social functions. Sackrowitz, however, said vaccinated people, if they get the virus, will be at home fighting what feels like a bad cold instead of fighting for their lives.
Sackrowitz also spoke of the nursing shortage and the effect the pandemic has had on all healthcare workers. She said the last 18 months have been grueling, incredibly heartbreaking and workers have made countless sacrifices.
“We have the power to defeat this and collectively get back to our lives,” Sackrowitz said. “We won’t be successful without your help.”
