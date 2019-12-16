Rise to open New Castle location Tuesday

Green Thumb Industries Inc., a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, announced it will open Rise New Castle, its ninth retail location in Pennsylvania and 36th in the nation, on Tuesday.
“We are honored to open our ninth Rise store in Pennsylvania and to be the first medical cannabis retailer in New Castle,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We look forward to bringing high quality cannabis products and a customer-first retail experience to more patients in the state.”
Rise™ currently has locations in Carlisle, Erie, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Steelton and York. GTI entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces branded products, including its flagship Rythm brand.
For more on this story, check out Tuesday's edition of the New Castle News.
