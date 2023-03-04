Wilmington Area School Board member Kathryn Riley recently resigned from the board, citing personal reasons.
Any district residents who are interested in filling her term, which runs through Dec. 31, may submit letters of interest to Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan at 300 Wood St., New Wilmington, PA, 16142.
Letters are due by 3 p.m. March 24 with candidates to meet with the board for interviews on March 28.
Candidates must be registered voters and have lived in the district for at least one year.
The district includes New Wilmington, Volant, Pulaski Township, Washington Township, Plain Grove Township, Wilmington Township and Wilmington Township in Mercer County.
