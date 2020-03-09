Jan Williams of Ellwood City filed a Right-To-Know request in January 2019 with the borough for deleted comments and banned members of a campaign Facebook page for two sitting council members, Lisa Guerrera and Rob Brough.
When the request was denied, Williams appealed to the state’s Office of Open Records, which determined that the borough must supply the records by last March 22.
When Williams did not receive the records, she filed a complaint with the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas on May 7, asking the court to make the borough supply the records.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto ruled the borough did not have the records in their possession by providing a signed affidavit from the true manager of the Facebook page, Eric Gordon, who is the treasurer for a political action committee out of Cranberry Township called the Accountable Leadership PAC.
Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law gives residents throughout the Commonwealth the ability to inspect most records produced by their local and state governments — although the process sometimes requires diligence and patience for those seeking public information.
YOUR RIGHT TO KNOW
A “record,” as it states in the law, is information – whether it be paper, digital, email, audio – created, received or kept in connection with a transaction by the agency.
All state and local government records are presumed to be public, but there are 30 exceptions.
Records describing personal information of a government employee such a home address to identifying the location of an archeological site if not already known to the general public are not subject to RTKL requests. Police recordings and judicial records are also not subject to RTK requests.
Agencies may use their discretion in making otherwise exempt records public if doing so is not prohibited under federal or state law, judicial order or decree. The agency can then determine whether releasing the record is in the public’s interest.
If government officials have private group, personal account or campaign social media pages where they discuss governmental business, they are considered public.
In order to file a RTK request, a requester must fill out paperwork with information such as his or her name and address as well as the specific record sought.
Some examples of documents that can be requested and released are contracts involving government agencies and salaries of public employees.
The RTK law prohibits agencies from requiring a requester to provide a reason to access the records. An agency can legally ask for a reason to potentially ease the process, but the requester is not required to answer.
The paperwork also makes the requester aware if they want hard copies, they may be charged a fee.
As a general rule, according to the Office of Open Records, fees for hardcopies can total up to 25 cents per black and white page. Electronic copies are generally free, and agencies cannot charge for staff time.
Last September, Democratic challenger Mark Elisco paid $4 to the city in order to receive paper copies of code violations involving a property Mayor Chris Frye owned years ago.
Agencies must have open records officers who handle requests. Officers must respond within five agency business days with whether the request was granted or denied as well as possible fees for hard copies. If there is no response in five days, then the request is deemed denied.
INFREQUENT ACTIONS
Stephanie Dean is the ORO for the City of New Castle, and Carolyn Flannery is the ORO for Lawrence County.
According to Dean, who also works as the business administrator and chief financial officer for the city, New Castle usually receives four to five requests during slow month with election time being their busiest time. More recently, though, they have received requests to view the garbage collection contract with Aiken Refuse that was awarded in December.
“That’s not common,” said Dean. “Usually the ones who ask for contracts are people that didn’t get a bid, so for the general public to say, ‘Can I have a copy of a contract?’ is very rare unless they have a vested interest in it.”
Dean has been the ORO since 2010, when she became the business administrator and took online courses to learn about the law.
When Dean gets the request, she first sees which records have been requested, if the records exist and then consults the city’s solicitors, Ted Saad and Jonathan Miller.
“I always run everything through the solicitor’s office unless it’s something really simple that I know is absolutely a right-to-know request,” Dean said.
REQUESTS, APPEALS
Usually, the city gets requests for resolutions, ordinances, contracts and even marketing.
“A lot of it is businesses looking to sell you something, so they want to know all the supplies you purchased in the last year or all your vendors on your vendors list,” Dean said.
Dean can remember only two appeals to the OOR in her tenure — one of which is still pending.
Flannery, who responded by email after getting approval from the Lawrence County commissioners to give a comment, said she follows Section 502(b)(2) of the law, which details what the position entails. She also uses Excel, a Microsoft program, to keep track of requests as well as her calendar to maintain 30-day extensions.
Flannery declined to answer other questions pertaining to her duties as an ORO.
Flannery has been the assistant county solicitor for six years and a practicing attorney for more than 18. She was hired in January after the former officer James Gagliano retired.
If needed, an agency can extend the timeline by 30 calendar days with proper notice to the requester.
If a request is denied, the requester can appeal to the OOR within 15 business days of the denial. Redactions within granted records as well as fees can also be appealed.
The OOR has 30 calendar days to issue a decision.
Two appeals to the OOR have been filed in Lawrence County this year both from the same requester.
An appeal filed on Jan. 8 by Simon Campbell against Wilmington Township sought “correspondence and reply” described on a solicitor invoice.
The appeal was denied because it was found the township was not in “possession, custody or control” of the requested records as it did not relate to the township’s legal representation.
A second appeal Campbell filed on Jan. 24 against Wilmington Township sought attorney invoices in a lawsuit the township was being sued for.
The appeal granted in part, denied in part and dismissed as moot in part because the township supplied some records and redacted others.
The township proved the redactions on invoices are protected by the attorney client privilege.
FREQUENT FILERS
Although the law says an agency cannot limit the number of requests that are submitted by a resident, it heeds residents to “not use this law to harass or overburden a public body from performing its job.”
Esther Falcetta of Grove City claims she has filed more than 150 RTK requests, and currently has an appeal pending against Lawrence County.
Falcetta helped reignite a state-wide advocacy group based in Harrisburg called Pennsylvania Freedom of Information Coalition. The coalition aims to represent the interests of citizens and organizations who seek access to agency records and proceedings.
The law does, however, allow an agency to deny repeated requests for the same record or records from the same requester.
The current Right-to-Know Law was signed in February 2008, but the entirety of the law went into effect in January 2009.
In the previous version, it was the responsibility of the requester to prove why the record should be public. Now it is an agency’s responsibility to prove why information should remain private.
