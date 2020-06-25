The driver of a tractor-trailer escaped injury Saturday when his rig overturned on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township.
State police reported that the truck, driven by Nikolai D. Kirvosheev, 39, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was northbound on the interstate around 2:18 a.m. when he heard a loud noise and lost control of the truck.
He said he tried to correct his steering but went off the left side of the road and hit an embankment on the median.
The rig then overturned.
The trailer, which was hauling three automobiles, disconnected and rolled and landed on top of a wire tension traffic barrier, police reported.
The Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted state troopers at the scene.
The truck and trailer both were towed.
Kirvosheev is to be charged with failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.
