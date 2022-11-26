Preparing for this year’s Christmas in the Park light show, the Ellwood City Public Works department helped set up different light displays.
One of the displays was a Christmas tree that needed to be set up with three men in a truck.
Ellwood City resident Sam Pawlowski said he used to set up that display by himself by hand among all the other displays in Ewing Park.
Pawlowski, 85, is officially retiring this year from work on both Christmas in the Park and the Ellwood City Arts, Craft, Food and Entertainment Festival after decades of volunteer work.
Pawlowski, for more than 30 years, would help set up all of the lights in the park for the light show, often times the only one.
“One man decorating the whole park,” Pawlowski said. “You got to have something in your heart to do something like this.”
Pawlowski said, as he was often the only volunteer, he would start decorating the park in October, leading many people to ask why is Christmas decorations going up now.
“I always cried for help,” Pawlowski said.
Pawlowski said over the years people have asked what they could do to help, with borough workers helping to put up lights as well. This year, Christmas in the Park is being organized by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce.
For around 25 years, Pawlowski set up the posts and tents for the festival and coordinated the space needed for each vendor.
Pawlowski said he wanted to give back to Ellwood City, which is where he and his children grew up in and where he still resides.
“Ellwood has been good to me,” Pawlowski said.
He encourages anyone in the borough willing to help out in the future to do so.
As for him, he said: “All I want to do is ride my motorcycle into the sunset.”
In 2021, Ellwood City borough council and Mayor Anthony Court presented Pawlowski with an award of commendation for his efforts. In February, both the Ellwood City Rotary Club and Wolves Club gave certificates of recognition to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.