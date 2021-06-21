Ridge's condition upgraded to stable

Tom Ridge, the 43rd governor of Pennsylvania and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area after suffering a stroke June 16, according to a statement from Steve Aaron, a long-time spokesman for Ridge.
Ridge, 75, suffered a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, Md. last Wednesday. He was conscious when he arrived at the emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot.
Former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge said last week the family is hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing Gov. Ridge “will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past.”
