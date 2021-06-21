Ridge's condition upgraded to stable

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Tom Ridge, who has serves as Secretary of Homeland Security, Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Congressman, speaks in Erie, Pa. Ridge suffered a stroke Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home in suburban Washington, D.C., a longtime aide said. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

 Christopher Millette

Tom Ridge, the 43rd governor of Pennsylvania and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area after suffering a stroke June 16, according to a statement from Steve Aaron, a long-time spokesman for Ridge.

Ridge, 75, suffered a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, Md. last Wednesday. He was conscious when he arrived at the emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot.

Former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge said last week the family is hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing Gov. Ridge “will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past.”

John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for the New Castle News and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.

 

