Riders turn out to escort tomb replica

Hundreds of motorcycle riders turned out Friday evening to help with a special escort.
A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier traveled from Boardman, Ohio, to Zelienople. American Legion riders and others met the replica wall in Union Township before sending it off to Butler County.
Departing from the former Sears building parking lot, the motorcycle riders escorted the replica down Route 224 before exiting onto Route 422 before eventually connecting onto Route 19.
The tomb replica will stay in Zelienople through July 5 where visitors can view it and the Wall of Honor before it moves on to South Dakota.
