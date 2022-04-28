Developers of a proposed light industrial and business park for Mahoning Township have gone to court while trying to remove a 99-year deed restriction before closing on the land purchase.
Attorneys of the Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwest Pennsylvania filed a petition for temporary and permanent injunctions while seeking to have the deed limitation prohibiting any operation that would be used primarily as a storage facility or as an assembling, manufacturing, distilling, refining, smelting or mining operation.
The 247-acre tract of land is off Baird Road, which previously was the site intended for a harness racing track and casino that never materialized.
A hearing on the deed restriction issue is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 8 in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox.
RIDC is a private, non-profit company that acquires and develops underused property to create jobs and put the land into productive use. The corporation pays taxes on the properties it develops and returns profits into more development, its attorney John Gotaskie Jr. told Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox in court April 13.
Gotaskie filed a motion for a special preliminary and permanent injunction, seeking to have the use restriction removed from the deed. However, attorneys representing the former landowners who had the restriction put in place appeared in court to contest it.
Cox instructed the two sides to mediate the matter. Meanwhile, he set the date to hear arguments in the case.
Gotaskie, of the Fox Rothschild LLP Pittsburgh law firm, introduced the injunction motion in Cox’s courtroom. Present were Mahoning Township solicitor Louis M. Perrotta, Lawrence County solicitor Jason Medure and three attorneys representing the former landowners — Kendra Shick Tabak, Carmen W. Shick and Kenneth R. Shick III. Representing Tabak was attorney John C. Hamilton; John J. DeCaro Jr. represented Carmen Shick and James W. Manolis represented Kenneth Shick.
Manolis also is solicitor for the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp./Regional Chamber of Commerce, an agency that has been working with the county and the township to bring the RIDC development to Mahoning Township.
The Shick family had the deed restriction put in place on the land when they sold it in 2007 to Centaur PA Land, L.P., for $20 million. Centaur planned to build the racetrack and casino there, but those plans fell through around 2010 and the land remained vacant. Eventually, Centaur conveyed the land to AHT Land LP of Youngstown for $1 million.
Tabak and the Shick brothers previously owned the land in fee simple and had recorded the Declaration of Restrictions on the property on Aug. 31, 2007, effective for 99 years, before selling it for the racetrack and casino venture.
According to Gotaskie’s motion in court, the RIDC is now planning to acquire the acreage to develop as a modern, light industrial park on the property. The property is lacking access to water, natural gas and electricity.
The county commissioners, the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. and the township supervisors had approached RIDC about developing the property, and RIDC executed an agreement Sept. 24 with AHT Land to buy the land for $1,482,000.
RIDC’s Southwestern Pennsylvania Growth Fund, through RIDC, has been approved for a 15-year $2.25 million loan at a 2.5 percent interest rate to buy the property and develop its infrastructure.
“RIDC intends to invest tens of millions of dollars to develop the property into a light industrial park, focused on flexible and light industrial uses, primarily for manufacturing, distribution, assembling, warehousing, research and development and office uses,” the court papers say.
The papers indicate that RIDC is in confidential discussions with potential businesses to locate on the property, and it has signed a letter of intent with a third party to occupy at least part of the property. That venture would bring “a substantial number of jobs and significant financial investment” to the township and county.
It is essential that the restriction either be removed from the property or there be a declaration that it does not apply to the development, the complaint states, and unless one of those things happen, the interested party will exit and the township, county and taxpayers “will sustain immediate and irreparable harm.”
The corporation thus is seeking a ruling from the court that the restriction does not apply.
“We shouldn’t allow dead plans for a racino to impact what’s happening there today,” Gotaskie argued in court.
Should the status not change, “there will be no development on the property in the future, because other people will be scared away,” he said. “Money damages will not and could not solve this problem. There won’t be any opportunity for development.
“All we’re asking for is the return to the status quo of 2007,” Gotaskie said, prior to when the racino was a possibility.
“The restriction is pretty clear,” Hamilton countered. “Our position is that it should be denied outright today” and “there is no need for an injunction.”
He argued the Shick family sold the property on the condition the restriction was in place. DeCaro questioned whether RIDC had a right to be in court with the matter because AHT has the interest.
“This is self-imposed,” he said. “They (RIDC) made an agreement with AHT knowing the restriction is on the property.”
Manolis commented a hearing on the matter would not be appropriate.
“No relief by the court could resolve this issue,” he said. “There’s really no practical relief for the plaintiffs in this case.”
It was noted earlier in the proceeding there is a gas/oil drilling well either on or near the property.
Perrotta said the township supervisors favor removing the deed restriction.
He pointed out the RIDC over the past several decades has developed a tract of land north of Northgate Industrial Park in Neshannock Township where the IBEW training center, Velocity Magnetics, Dallas W. Hartman’s office and Container Services Inc. — which makes honey bear bottles — are now located.
Medure commented that RIDC has proven itself to “variably being the Midas touch in Western Pennsylvania. Its sole purpose is to develop property, create jobs and make enough money to go create jobs somewhere else. It’s the purest form of development,” he said.
He said the county’s support of the project is “an emphatic yes,” and that RIDC is seeking multiple reliefs in order to build, all of which the county supports.”
Gotaskie said he believes “a mediation is needed,” and that RIDC “isn’t going to wait forever.”
