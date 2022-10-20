Laurel's superintendent apologized to a student after making a comment to him at a recent football game.
During the school board's Oct. 5 work session, Sharon Donaldson said her son had his chest painted in the student section during the home football game Sept. 30 against Rochester.
She said Rich came up to her son and said, “Next time you want to come to a game and take your shirt off, you should be in shape.” She said this was said to another student as well.
“He came home very upset,” Donaldson said. “I thought this was an anti-bullying school.”
Rich apologized for his comments, saying they were not defendable.
"Let me convey to you, and to the public as a whole, that what I said was inappropriate, and I extend a public apology to you, to your son, to anyone else who I may have offended, and to the Laurel community at large," Rich said. "My actions were beneath this position, and not in line with the values of the community."
Rich later met with both students following the school board meeting.
