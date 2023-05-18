Frances Buckley moved to Rhodes Estates in April only to unexpectedly reunite with her high school sweetheart, resident Tony Vendali.
“They follow each other around, sit next to each other and hold hands,” said Buckley’s daughter, Cindy Reeves.
Their rekindled relationship, however, may be short-lived after Rhodes Estates announced it was closing its 71-unit personal care home at 318 Rhodes Place, where 47 primarily elderly folks live. On Thursday, Reeves moved her mother, a retiree of Westminster College and Union Area School District, to Avalon Place nursing home at 3410 West Pittsburg Road.
“She’ll be so upset,” Reeves said about her mother, who has dementia. “She loves it at the Rhodes Estates.”
T.J. George, the administrator for Rhodes Estates next to New Castle High School, said Thursday 32 part- and full-time jobs will be eliminated. Employees have been offered to work at the company’s Northview Estates in Ellwood City.
George blamed the decision on the financial impacts of the pandemic.
“The trickle down,” he said. “There’s costs associated with the pandemic. The occupancy was negatively affected. We had people moved out and we had a lack of move-ins.”
Owned by a local partnership, Rhodes Estates will put the closed facility, which has been around for 26 years, on the market, George said.
The 15 independent-living apartments at Rhodes Estates will not close because there’s a minimal cost to operate them, he said.
Buckley’s son, Dave, who lives in Jacksonville, Florida, received a letter on Wednesday about Rhodes Estates closing and the need to move his mother.
“She’s only been there for six weeks,” Dave said. “I’m furious. I think they knew well before that they were having issues.”
Reeves and Dave Buckley moved their mother from Jameson Place personal care to Rhodes Estates when she required a higher level of care. Prior to that, Frances Buckley lived in the same Union Township home for about 50 years.
“We had to get rid of all of her furniture and got her settled (at Jameson Place) in January,” Dave Buckley said. “She was really, really upset when we moved her into Jameson.”
“Then she started to wander and walking out in the parking lot asking for rides to her home,” the 61-year-old continued.
Initially, Rhodes Estates had no availability, but a week later, had an opening, he said.
Reeves is really angry.
“It was like $700 to hire a mover to move all her furniture and this was a big ordeal for my mom,” she said. “She is in a dementia unit right now. There’s not many (units) around. She’s a wanderer and has been in a locked facility.”
Kylie Hartman of Cranberry Township said her 92-year-old grandfather Amedio Dettore likes living at Rhodes Estates.
“He liked the staff because they were so caring,” Hartman said.
Dettore by early June will move to the Carriage Court in Shenango Township.
“I’m heartbroken for the people who live here,” Hartman said. “I couldn’t move my family in 30 days. I feel like a lot of older people don’t have family here.”
Resident Mary Lalama, 89, said she doesn’t know where she will go.
“I feel bad,” Lalama said while sitting on a bench with three residents on Thursday. “I met a lot of nice people here and like the way they treat us.”
