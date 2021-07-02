By David L. Dye
The (Sharon) Herald
WEST MIDDLESEX — After three years as superintendent of West Middlesex Area School District, Raymond Omer will oversee Reynolds School District next year as well.
Under an agreement approved last week by West Middlesex School Board, Omer would continue in his current position while serving as acting superintendent at Reynolds. In addition, the two school districts will also share special education administrative services.
School officials will meet periodically to evaluate the relationship. Omer said there are few examples locally of any similar cooperative programs.
“There’s a lot of flexibility in this arrangement,” Omer said.
Development on the agreement started after Reynolds school Superintendent John Sibeto announced his intention to retire after 27 years with Reynolds School District, where he started his career as a teacher and coach before working his way into administration.
“I love it there,” Sibeto said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”
Following his retirement announcement, Sibeto said Reynolds School Board began the traditional process of interviewing potential candidates. But around March, with Sibeto’s time as superintendent running out, Reynolds officials began talking about sharing services with another school district.
Eventually the board decided to pursue sharing services with other school districts and sent out letters of intent, with West Middlesex Area emerging as a frontrunner.
Both school boards approved the arrangement and gained approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Omer said. Sibeto will remain with Reynolds until Sept. 30 to help get the program started, he said.
Both Sibeto and Omer said the agreement reflects a trend among Pennsylvania school officials to share services and discussing mergers in the face of declining enrollment and funding.
However, the superintendents said this agreement between Reynolds and West Middlesex is not a merger. Both school districts will retain their individual identities and cultures while school officials determine the program’s effectiveness.
Omer said he plans to spend his days, depending on workload, in both districts. Sibeto said that would not be difficult since the districts are separated by a drive of only about 15 minutes.
In some cases, travel won’t be necessary. Omer said many team meetings can be held remotely, while important documents and information are stored digitally and can be accessed anywhere.
If the sharing arrangement is effective, each school district could potentially save $150,000 per year, Omer said.
But even if both districts ultimately decide to discontinue the program, Sibeto said Omer will remain West Middlesex’s superintendent, while Reynolds School District would, at worst, be in the same position it is now.
“If it works, and we’re hoping it does work, then it’ll be a win-win for everybody, including the taxpayers,” Sibeto said. “There’s not a whole lot to lose here but a whole lot to gain.”
