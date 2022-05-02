When a child arrives by ambulance at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh emergency room, it is not merely a fast ride with a siren blaring. The crew members have already started providing some aspects of the specialized pediatric care that will continue inside the hospital.
They’ve also been inside the children’s homes, noticing critically important details that might not be evident in the hospital, such as signs of abuse or drug use.
Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah, medical director of prehospital and EMS at UPMC Children’s Hospital, is working to bolster the link between paramedics and EMTs in the field and doctors and nurses in emergency rooms to improve emergency care for sick kids.
“Unfortunately in health care, there’s a big disconnect between prehospital and hospital,” she said. “The less of a disconnect there is, the better off our patients are. The more seamless it becomes, the better off we are as a society in the way of health care and the more important it is to home in on both sides.”
A rare skill set
Dr. Owusu-Ansah, who joined UPMC in 2017, has training in both pediatric emergency medicine and emergency medical services — a duo only a handful of others nationwide can claim.
Dr. Christian Martin-Gill, UPMC EMS division chief and director of the EMS fellowship program, estimates that, in the past several years, only a “half dozen to a dozen” physicians nationwide have completed training as Dr. Owusu-Ansah has. But the specialty is a niche for a reason: Just 7% to 13% of all EMS calls are for children.
“Seven percent may seem a like a small amount, but when you look at tens of thousands of cases — or in our system, hundreds of thousands of cases — that 7% becomes a large number of pediatric patients,” he said.
According to James Dlutowski, city of Pittsburgh EMS crew chief, the vast majority of those pediatric calls are for relatively minor concerns — like fevers and nonemergent bumps on the head — while critical pediatric incidents are even less common: maybe only one call every other year for a given EMS provider.
“When EMS personnel see children, there’s heightened anxiety because they don’t see them that often and the fact that they’re kids,” Dr. Owusu-Ansah said. “People begin to think about their own kids, or nephews and nieces or grandkids, and things can get really difficult.”
Despite that nervousness, EMS staff must execute procedures and calculate medications in a fundamentally different way when kids are involved. And on a two-person ambulance crew, that can mean those tasks are carried out by one paramedic or EMT while the other drives the vehicle.
The “scope of practice” for EMS staff — the medications and procedures they’re trained and approved to use — equips them to save lives, earning the nickname “super street doctors” by Dr. Owusu-Ansah and others. Further, they’re in the unique position to observe home environments, which helps spot abuse, drug use and even important clues about asthma and allergies, like smoking or mold. But they don’t have the background that physicians do, which is why, when it comes to some of their most vulnerable patients, they welcome specialized help.
“I think when a physician shows up to a pediatric cardiac arrest — which is probably the worst possible scenario for a paramedic emotionally — if that physician is really well-versed, competent and experienced, it is a huge relief.”
To create just that kind of physician, Dr. Owusu-Ansah, 43, initiated a pediatrics track within the EMS fellowship. Its first fellow is Dr. Angelica Cercone.
Dr. Cercone was a senior at Bethel Park High School when she trained to become an EMT through the Community College of Allegheny County’s course, then held at Medical Rescue Team South in Mt. Lebanon.
It was her first step toward becoming a physician, and the experience stuck with her.
“I didn’t always know how I’d get back to the prehospital route,” she said. “But, I always thought it would be a nice thing to make part of my career.”
Specializing in pediatric emergency medicine was as close as she could get to that early training while honoring her interest in kids. As she shopped for fellowships she searched for an opportunity to incorporate EMS, but she wasn’t even sure if that existed until she met Dr. Owusu-Ansah.
Dr. Cercone is the first pediatrician in UPMC’s broader EMS fellowship. There, she’s earned kudos from Mr. Dlutowski and those around him by helping to revamp pediatric training and responding to calls for the city’s EMS, as well as working shifts at UPMC Children’s, working as in-flight crew for STAT MedEvac and providing advice for emergencies on commercial airlines.
Because of Dr. Owusu-Ansah, she is able to gain those experiences as she’d previously only imagined, and she gets to do it in the company of a pioneer.
“It is my honor to have come into this role with her,” Dr. Cercone said. “It’s not like there’s even a path carved out for what she’s doing, and she’s making it possible in such a short amount of time for others to follow her lead. I think city of Pittsburgh EMS is excited she’s here, and I’m happy to just jump on the bandwagon and keep that all going.”
First (wo)man up
Being the first one, or the only one, through the door is a hallmark of Dr. Owusu-Ansah’s upbringing.
She grew up mostly in Lexington, Ky., and Concord, N.H., as “the token Black child” in many of her classes. Her peers had so few interactions with Black women, they believed every word when she’d joke that Oprah was her cousin.
“Thank God for Oprah,” she says now. “I can’t wait to meet her one day so I can say, ‘Because of you, I survived!’ ”
She was an independent only child until her mother married, then making her a flexible member of a blended family.
Her stepfather, whom she calls Dad, worked for the World Health Organization during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As a result, the family was called to live in Namibia, in southwest Africa, where her dad served as aide to the country’s health minister.
Since HIV/AIDS is largely a sexually transmitted disease, she watched her dad help spread the unpopular concept of barrier contraception among the predominantly Catholic nation.
And she witnessed another pioneering man, Nelson Mandela, become the first Black head of state in South Africa in 1994 as her family celebrated in the streets of Cape Town.
Her own interest in communities, and especially children, became evident while studying biochemistry at the University of Rochester, where she started a pathway organization called Kids to College.
After attending medical school at the University of Chicago, she earned a master’s of public health at Johns Hopkins University, completed a pediatric residency at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., and pediatric emergency medicine and emergency medical services fellowships back at Johns Hopkins.
During her fellowships, she became well acquainted with the lack of understanding between emergency room doctors and nurses and emergency medical services staff in the field. And her impressions were validated by the stories her husband told at home as he became a paramedic and firefighter.
Emergency room staff would almost instinctively replace IVs or breathing tubes simply because they were inserted by paramedics or EMTs, not because there was some kind of error. And when well-meaning physicians would offer guidance to emergency medical services staff working in the field, they’d advise the use of medications or equipment that, unbeknown to them, aren’t carried on ambulances, making their advice impossible to carry out.
When Dr. Owusu-Ansah finished her training and searched for a role that would allow her to join all of the experience she’d amassed, she was reminded of what’s so special about being one of the first ones through the door: It often doesn’t open on the first try.
‘Easy to support’
As she interviewed at institutions around the country, “people just sort of scratched their heads” at her mixture of expertise and the bridges she sought to build, until she got to the City of Bridges.
“UPMC was the only place that understood my niche,” she said, which isn’t to say that the process was simple.
From the outset, Dr. Owusu-Ansah spoke up about all of her goals. She wanted a rare dual appointment to both pediatric and adult emergency medicine. She had diversity and inclusion among staff on her to-do list. She wished to have a presence regionally and nationally to help change policies and affect emergency care education. She aimed to connect with the community’s youth so their contact with medical professionals didn’t start and end with illness. And she’d do this while prioritizing her roles as a wife and a mother to her two daughters.
UPMC’s Dr. Rick Saladino, who was chief of the division of pediatric emergency medicine at UPMC Children’s at the time, led her recruitment.
“She wanted all of that right away, and that’s what made her recruitment so interesting,” he said. “She came to us full of enthusiasm with an incredible career in mind.”
UPMC agreed to a step-wise approach to these goals, and five years into her tenure, they’re in full swing.
In addition to Dr. Owusu-Ansah’s dual appointment and role in the pediatric emergency services fellowship, she sits on almost every national EMS committee, leads the Career Help Advancement and Achievement Mentorship Program (CHAMP) that connects medical personnel with city of Pittsburgh students, is UPMC’s associate vice chair of diversity, equity and inclusion, and she started a faculty development program aimed at recruiting and retaining physicians with underrepresented backgrounds, just to name a few of her accomplishments. She also helped lead by example as the second UPMC employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it was introduced in December 2020.
From her earliest memories, standing up and standing out was the norm for Dr. Owusu-Ansah. As an adult, she applies that uncommon measuring stick for success to her passion for kids, colleagues and emergency care, seeing no limit to what EMS and pediatric emergency medical staff can accomplish together.
“I’m of the belief that everyone is here for a purpose, for a reason,” she said. “Especially with COVID, time is short. You don’t know how much of it you have, so you try to make the biggest impact you can. If that means starting with a one-man band, or a one-woman band, so be it. Just pull everybody else on the train.”
