Members of the local People Concerned for the Unborn Child chapter knew abortion wasn’t going away when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.
And by that time, they knew they weren’t going anywhere, either.
With membership declining, the PCUC called a meeting in May to determine whether it could keep going, or if it needed to close the chapter. The fact that the group was out Sunday on Kennedy Square with its 31st annual Life Chain bore testament to which way matters went.
“That has to be God,” new chairman Ed Frisbee said as about three dozen participants picked up signs decrying abortion and proclaiming the availability of alternatives and forgiveness before lining up along Jefferson Street. “None of us were expecting what happened. We each had, when we went in there, a feeling of what we could do and would be willing to do, and I feel that was God’s spirit directing us.”
Ultimately, Frisbee said, when the time came to elect officers, one person volunteered to fill each position.
“It was just amazing how things came together,” he said. “We started working together, and we believe that prayer was the key to bringing things in order.”
Joanne Mellott, PCUC treasurer, added that “We had a bunch of wonderful men and women that stepped up and said that they would take it over.”
Moreover, Frisbee added, no one believed that the Supreme Court ruling that came down the following month meant that their efforts were no longer needed.
“We never thought that was the end,” he said, “but we did think that that was the end of a curse that was over this nation. Now the decision rests with the states, so it’s going to be up to each state if they want to relieve their state of the curse of abortion.”
The person who likely came the furthest to attend Life Chain — and, at age 89, may well have been the oldest there as well — was New Castle native Dick Pearce, who now lives in Salinas, California.
He was in town to visit his sister, Virginia Hamilton, a former PCUC chairwoman, and he accompanied her to the event.
“The Supreme Court never should have been involved with abortion to begin with,” Pearce said of the Roe v. Wade reversal. “It should be left up to the states. That’s where it is now. Some states will handle it properly and some states, like California, we’re a lost cause out there.”
This year’s Life Chain was the first in several years not to have been organized and overseen by Karen Hamrick, who even after an emergency amputation of her left leg in 2016 continued to lead the event until her death on July 15 this year.
“She was a joy, no matter the hardships she was going through personally and physically,” said Sharon Savage, who was at the square with American Heritage Troop 0423, which provided a color guard and led the Pledge of Allegiance. “She was a presence for life in our community.”
The PCUC, Savage said, even made a donation to the American Heritage Girls in memory of Hamrick.
“We missed her this year,” Hamilton added. “The ball almost got dropped on this because she did it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.