Whenever New Castle native Eric L. Sallie would visit his home town from Las Vegas during the past year, he was disappointed how much of his old South Side neighborhood has fallen to blight, vandalism and crime.
As a result of his visits, he is becoming a force in a plan for demolition and renewal on the New Castle’s South Side — where he was born and raised — and is challenging city officials and community members to become involved and share his vision with its regeneration.
His plan involves refurbishing and upgrading a playground/recreation area named in memory of his father, the late Earl A. “Muff” Sallie, who stood as a mentor and role model for youths. Sallie’s goal further involves acquiring and demolishing old and blighted housing stock and building new housing and, ultimately, a renewed community in that section of town.
“My plan is focused on giving the community a new community amenity for all,” he said of the park that encompasses about two acres and is named for his father. “And we will build out a one- to two-mile perimeter around the park with new housing and retail along Long Avenue and Moravia Street.”
Sallie, who has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate and development, met at the playground of his father’s namesake last week with architect/engineer James A. Feath of HRG Engineering of Pittsburgh, Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, New Castle parks and recreation director Brian Heichel, city police Chief Bobby Salem and others to discuss the potential for modernizing the playground with up-to-date facilities.
Those amenities would likely include a pickleball court, bleachers, a walking trail, a 440-meter track, a volleyball and basketball court, miniature golf or a putting green, a wheelchair-accessible playground such as the one at Marti Park in Wilmington Township and a goal post for youths to learn to kick footballs and play the game, remembering how his father taught many youths on that field.
Gleaning an idea from District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, he also envisions an ice skating rink at the playground, created within a few months time, that would continue the enthusiasm generated by the downtown rink Lamancusa and other community members sponsored a few years ago, to be available for all of the county to use.
He hopes to create the ice rink on the existing basketball court while the park is in the development process, he said.
The plans also would include the removal of the trees lining the banks of Big Run.
“The area needs to be completely lit from dusk to dawn with surveillance cameras that can be directly linked to a police command center,” Sallie said.
The group discussed goals of applying for grant dollars from various program to make Sallie’s plans a reality.
“My ultimate goal is to give rebirth to the South Side community by acquiring as many homes, block by block as I can, demo them and create new subdivisions. But that has to be built around a specific community amenity, which we have there — the park named after my father,” Sallie said.
The Sallie playground currently is not highly used. Although improvements have been made there over the past few years, it has not been updated for a new community and support system, he said. “My plan is to rebuild that park with the latest recreational amenities.”
HRG Engineering, Boyd and city officials have said they would apply for grants and match state grant money to fund the project, Sallie said. “We’re putting together a budget through the architectural firm, which is in process right now for the recreational stations.
“My role is simply to bring the team together, first with the community amenity, then move aggressively forward in the revitalization plan, in the absence of a select few city officials and no code enforcement, to help them realize the urgency here,” Sallie said. “As I return to New Castle every few weeks and drive along Long Avenue, I become very disillusioned and saddened by the lack of actions from the current administration, the lack of code enforcement and the unwillingness to demolish buildings that have fallen in.”
He cited as examples a building on Long Avenue that formerly housed a racquetball club and later Headstart, and the former Jagielly Club that collapsed in May and still lies in ruin.
“It’s a hazard for the kids and the community, and it doesn’t shine well, should I try to bring any retailers here,” he said.
He believes it is upon the city to engage, first with code enforcement and citing of the owners and vacant landlords of the problem properties.
“If they don’t have a code enforcement team, they should move forward and hire a consulting firm or an independent firm to come and assist them,” Sallie said. “Should I need to help them, my first direction would be to look to the state for assistance on what the current select few city officials are unable or unwilling to do.
“I’m simply saying for everyone who drives the South Side and sees the same thing, it gives you pause and makes you wonder why the lack of action,” he said.
Sallie said that for his housing plan, he is assembling an advisory committee of current and past city officials, the county commissioners and city zoning officer James Farris Sr., with the support of two Shenango Township supervisors, who, although the plan is within the city, have asked to become involved by offering advice and support.
“Once the park is completed, my intent is to acquire as many properties through repository sales or like opportunities as I can to create an assemblage abutting any commercial properties — to develop, building new housing and infrastructure. I personally will be building the homes.”
The city, county and state, under my direction and vision, will help build out that park with the guidance of those who attended last week’s meeting, he explained, emphasizing, “This is going to be a community effort, and is not just a South Side project.”
He further intends to establish a neighborhood watch program for the South Side area.
Sallie is owner of the house at 1314 1/2 Rear Pennsylvania Ave., which once was was owned by his father and mother and where he and his sister were born and raised. That house and land border the park property.
“I intend on keeping it and making it a valuable part of the rebirth of the community known as the South Side,” he said.
Boyd said he agrees with Sallie’s concept.
“We have to tackle neighborhood revitalization at the neighborhood scale,” Boyd said. “Eric approached me a number of months ago about potentially structuring a program for the South Side of New Castle. We have had meetings with city and county officials, and we met at the park last week.”
Speaking as one of three commissioners, Boyd said from his perspective, “The county is more than willing to help in any capacity we can to improve the neighborhoods, by applying for grants or providing technical assistance.
“I greatly appreciate Eric spearheading this, saying that the home he left 40 years ago is not the one you see today,” Boyd said. “I appreciate him as a private citizen wanting to do something for the community that raised him, and for giving back.”
