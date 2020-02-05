Reunion Miranda makes shelter visit on the second anniversary of her rescue

Two years ago, she was near death.
Today, she is full of life.
Miranda, a 40-pound miniature pinscher, was an emaciated, 4-pound puppy on Feb. 2, 2018, when New Castle police officers responding to a report of a possible burglary found her in an abandoned Westview Terrace apartment without food, water or heat.
After an overnight stay at the police station and a visit to a veterinarian, the 10-month-old pup was taken to the Lawrence County Humane Society to be nursed back to health. Ultimately, she found her new home with Chad Lewis, the father of one of the police officers who rescued her, and he brought her back Tuesday to the shelter for a second-anniversary visit.
The pup that had struggled to crawl on her stomach toward her rescuers in 2018 now bounded playfully around the Humane Society office, visiting each person present and longing to greet the dogs she could hear barking on the other side of the door.
“Despite everything she endured,” said Humane Society director Margie Sheelbaugh, who fostered Miranda for three weeks, “she still has a love for people. She’s not the least bit shy with people, not even from Day One."
Miranda tempers that excitement with a loyalty to her owner, but she can change gears quickly.
“She loves people, but she’s very protective of me,” Lewis said. “If I’m on the porch and she’s there with me, and you come to the porch, approach slowly. She’s protecting me.
“But come to the door, and I let you in the door, be prepared to be jump on and licked.”
By Miranda, he clarified.
Lewis recalled wanting to care for Miranda — a name given her by the shelter workers who nursed her back to health — from the start. His son, Officer Mark Lewis, felt the same way.
“He was here quite often visiting her while she was getting better. I could tell he fell in love with her,” Lewis said.
As for Lewis himself, he’d struggled with the thought of owning another dog ever since his mixed breed and his AKC registered Yorkie — both nearly 15 years old — died within 4 ½ months of each other in 2013.
“That was tough for me,” he said. “But when I saw her (Miranda) in the news, I told my son, ‘If that dog survives, if it gets to the point where it can be adopted, I want that dog if nobody else gets her.”
Eventually, the younger Lewis told his father that he wanted to take the dog, and while his father was happy for both his son and the puppy, “It was like, ‘Shoot, I’m not getting her.’ ”
Not long thereafter, Mark Lewis showed up with Miranda at his father’s house and asked him what he thought.
“I told him, ‘You’ll do good, you love animals,’ ” Chad Lewis said. “Here, it wasn’t to see if I liked the dog. It was a test to see if the dog liked me.”
Indeed, the next time Mark Lewis appeared with Miranda, he told his father, "Happy birthday, she’s yours," along with a bevy of food, toys and blankets donated by folks from across the country and around the world who had followed Miranda’s discovery and recovery on social media. On the New Castle Police Department’s page, Miranda’s rescue had 200,000 hits internationally in just the first 18 hours alone.
Lewis and Seelbaugh said folks still ask about the dog from time to time, and Miranda’s photo even graces the cover of the Humane Society’s 2020 calendar.
As for Miranda, she loves to play tug-of-war, is not shy about jumping on her owner when she wants attention, and has changed Lewis’ sleep schedule.
“Being retired, I used to sleep in,” he said. “Now I’m up at 7 o’clock because she wants out.”
He wouldn’t dream, though, of not obliging her. Indeed, she is due for a one-year checkup with her veterinarian next month, “and I’ll insist she get a 107-point check-up. I don’t care what it costs; she deserves it.
“This little girl will never see the inside of a cage again.”
