On hot days, Joann Beshero doesn’t mind going to her part-time job at the New Castle Public Library.
That’s because the library at 207 E. North St. has central air-conditioning, unlike her New Castle home, which she keeps cool with ceiling fans.
“It was a pleasure walking in here today,” the 88-year-old said Wednesday when temperatures climbed into the low 90s.
The National Weather Services is calling for a high of 90 degrees in New Castle on Thursday and 96 on Friday. Warm winds from the Southwest triggered the heat wave, according to a published report. Wednesday marked the 27th consecutive day in Phoenix, Arizona, with a temperature more than 110 degrees.
When temperatures spike so does the search for relief at air-conditioned places including libraries, malls, stores and pools.
“We have everyone coming in from the community to use our public computers and to cool down,” said Andrew Henley, director of the library in New Castle. “We have air conditioning and high-speed internet. We have books, of course.”
Folks will work on puzzles and participate in programming, including movie nights. The library typically gets 10 to 15 people for its 5:30 Wednesday movie nights, but the number increases by one-third on a steamy night.
Thursday’s heat could bring in more folks for the 6 p.m. presentation on the Old Order Amish at the library.
wDr. Kristin Park, a sociology professor at Westminster College who has worked with the Amish for many years, will discuss the traditions, values and customs of the Amish. Attendees also will be treated to Amish doughnuts.
In the winter, the library sees 1,000 to 2,000 visitors a month. In the summer, the number jumps to 5,000 to 6,000 and as many as 8,000 a month because of summer reading programs and because children are out of school, Henley said.
“This is not the quiet library we remember 50 years ago,” he said. “We always see children experiencing our services whether on computers, gaming or interacting together. I think there’s a lot of opportunity.”
Janice Hilyard, manager of the Westgate Cinemas, said the heat combined with the showing of popular movies like “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Sound of Freedom” will likely bring folks to the Union Township theater.
“People come in to beat the heat,” Hilyard said. “It definitely makes it busy and with the better movies, it brings in more people.”
At the New Wilmington Borough Pool, lifeguard Colin Hill said he typically sees a lot of families on hot days.
“It will get pretty packed on a 90-degree day for sure,” Hill said. “Everyone wants to cool off on hot days.”
Located in the borough park at 435 S. New Castle St., the pool can accommodate around 100 folks.
“If we get above 100, you have to wait,” he said. “Sometimes we have a line.”
The pool opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays. The first two hours are for members. The pool is open to everyone from 1 to 8 p.m. It costs $7 no matter one’s age.
Katrina Durant hopes the hot weather combined with Saturday’s New Castle Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival will drive residents to the air-conditioned Cascade Galleria, formerly the Towne Mall, in downtown New Castle.
Durant and JoAnna Stoner a little over a year ago were the first new occupants of the mall in nearly two decades. Bones ’n’ Stones is a joint venture between Pawsitively Natural Puppy Treats and Kat’s Treasure Tree.
Stoner uses natural ingredients to make dog treats and Durant makes jewelry and sells crystals.
“They come in to escape because of the air-conditioning,” Durant said.
In addition, Locke and Key Boutique in the Cascade Galleria will host a food truck festival from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in the front parking lot of the Galleria. That could bring more folks to the mall.
