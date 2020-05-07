Retiring pastor will remain active in church

A local pastor will retire in May from the church where he has served for the last 40 years, but he won't be saying goodbye forever.
"I'm still going to be active in the church just not going to be active in the pastoral activities," said the Rev. Eric Brooks of Ebenezer Church of God in Christ. "I still serve a few positions in my jurisdiction."
Brooks, 74, has been a pastor since 1962. He started out as a youth pastor in New York where he grew up. Before long, he was transferred to a ministry in New Castle. He ultimately moved to Ebenezer Church.
But he didn't spend all of his time serving in the church.
"Not only am I master of church, but I operated two businesses," Brooks said.
Brooks ran an auto body shop that remains open, although he doesn't work on cars like he used to. Brooks also ran a travel business called Straightway Tours. He not only drove the bus from as far north as Montreal and to as south as Mexico City, but he also repaired it as needed.
His most memorable trip? South Padre Island in Texas.
"I'd never been there before, and then when I got down there, I just (found) that the climate was different," Brooks said.
He remembered one night in Texas where the temperature had dropped. Bundled-up locals wondered where Brooks' group was from because the members weren't wearing coats also.
"I guess I'm a man with diversified activities," Brooks said. "I've been able to do a lot of different things."
Brooks's official retirement date is May 17.
Even though Brooks will no longer be the church pastor, he will continue to hold other titles at the church, such as superintendent and executive secretary of the jurisdiction.
"Just be a positive impact in the community, which is a challenge, (but) we have to continue to work on it," Brooks said about the advice he'd give to his congregation.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ebenezer Church has been holding virtual services on Sunday, as well as 30-minute Bible study sessions throughout the week.
"Well my main message is 'treat people like God treats me,' and that's what I've done over the years," Brooks said.
"A church is like a family, and it's been 40 years of devotion. I based my ministry on being able to reach people, help as many people as I can and just be effective because it's not what you say, it's about what you do. That's what Jesus did."
