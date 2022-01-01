A growing annual courthouse art contest and a staff with years of longevity are among the attributes of the retiring register of wills and recorder of deeds.
Janet L. Kalajainen this week will wind down a lifelong career in the Lawrence County courthouse, knowing her office is in good hands with a successor she groomed for the job. Tammy Crawford was the successful candidate for the position in the November general election.
Crawford will be sworn into office at 11 a.m. Monday with other elected county officials, and Kalajainen will be there to cheer her on.
Kalajainen spent 50 years working in the register and recorder's office, 40 of which were in her elected position. After running for office 10 times, the 67-year-old opted not to seek re-election this year.
Her decision to retire is not without regret.
“It's definitely bittersweet," she said. "I absolutely love my job. I'm going to miss the work and the people. I will miss working with the attorneys, the public, the title searchers and other employees at the courthouse.”
Throughout the years, Kalajainen has run her office with six or fewer full-time employees. She currently has five, plus one part-time worker.
Kim Disque, chief deputy of recorder of deeds, has been working there since before Kalajainen was elected. Crawford, who is chief deputy of the recorder of wills, And Diana Duffee, recorder of deeds, each have worked in that office for 27 years.
“I've been very lucky,” Kalajainen said.
She noted that other staff members who retired previously also had worked there for nearly three decades.
Regardless of the staff size, the office workload has continually increased. And it has gotten done.
“We used to do a fraction of what we do now in numbers of recordings of deeds, but technology has allowed us to keep from hiring new people,” Kalajainen said.
Back in the day, the receipts, records and day books were all hand-written.
“We would microfilm the documents and wait for them to come back from the developer and proof them,” she recalled. The office got its first computer system in 1982 when she was elected.
“At first we printed everything out and were going to books to look at documents,” she said. Then they advanced to online indexes and digitized copies.
“Everything gradually got more electronic. We went from all books to basically no books. Now everything is online to the public.”
One of her office's most recent achievements is the launching of its public search for land records, GovOS Cloud Search. The upgrade includes all public real estate records dating back to 1849. Copies are free and online certified copies are available for purchase for a flat fee of $10.00. For access to the new search, people may click on this link: https://lawrence.pa.publicsearch.us/. Instructions will be on the link.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, President Judge Dominick Motto handed down an order allowing for video probate court. The first one was from Latvia, Kalajainen recalled.
She explained that when someone dies and has assets in their own name, the person named in the will becomes the executor.
“Luckily, we never skipped a beat" during the pandemic, Kalajainen said. “When the courthouse was closed and employees were working at home, they all continued to work full time, with one person alternating in the office.
Despite the pandemic's restraints, the office clocked more recordings and income than it did in 2019, she pointed out. “It all got done. We had a drop box in the lobby for people to drop off paperwork and the regular mail came in. We took turns coming in. It worked out well and thank God we were prepared to do that, by everything being digital and electronic. We didn't know it was coming.”
During the past few years of her career there, Kalajainen's love for painting spurred her to organize the annual courthouse art show, filling the building with art work depicting scenes in Lawrence County from various artists. She got together with Lawrence County Conservation District Director JoAnn McCready and formed a committee and started the contest to showcase the work of local artists.
The art show idea also has fostered a friendship between the two women. McCready explained how the contest came about.
"We both said that before we retire, we'd like to fill the courthouse with local art," McCready said. "That got things started. We got together a committee and with the help of Kim Koller-Jones from the Hoyt about the process, we put out the word."
It's been so successful that at times there have been 60 entries and it has grown region-wide to include artists from beyond the county's borders. The rules are that the entries must depict scenes from Lawrence County.
"Artists from other counties come here, because Lawrence County is so beautiful that's where they travel to paint," McCready said, noting that various people in the courthouse have donated funds and artists have donated their art work.
Kalajainen herself is a talented artist, and she gifted a special painting to her close work associate, Treasurer Richard L. Rapone for his 60th birthday. The two had become friends as fellow elected officials since Rapone took office in 2008.
The painting was of the front of the courthouse, and includes a few subtle details about their friendship.
"We'd always go to lunch at 11:30, and she made the bell tower in the picture say 11:30," Rapone said.
The painting shows the red, white and blue patriotic buntings in the front on the white pillars.
"It took her six months to do that for me," he said. "It's very special, and I have it hanging in my office. There are so many Godwinks throughout the picture."
Kalajainen first ran for her position after working in the register and recorder's office for 10 years as chief deputy. The former register and recorder, Philip Wimer, hired her in 1972.
“I either wanted to run or go onto something different,” she said. “I wasn't political at all, I was only 26 years old."
She was elected in 1981 and took office in 1982. Since then she has successfully run for office nine more times as a Democrat, with opposition four of those times.
“I really want to thank the public for supporting me for almost 50 years,” she said. “It's been an honor and a privilege to serve them for 50 years, and I've always had a great and loyal staff.”
Kalajainen and her husband, attorney Louis Pomerico, reside in Neshannock Township. She intends to spend more time with her three children, Dean Pomerico, Ciara Keefer and Alyssa Francis, and her seven grandchildren, all of whom live nearby. She also wants to travel.
“I've never not worked, so I want time to enjoy myself. I think this is a good age to go,” she said.
Rapone is one co-worker who is sorry to see her go.
"Jan is an absolute class act. I have so much respect for her. For elected officials who came in after her, she has been a tremendous role model for all of us in professionalism and customer service," he said.
"She is an incredible asset to the county," Rapone added. "I will greatly miss her presence and friendship in the courthouse."
