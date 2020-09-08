No longer called St. Vitus School, Holy Spirit Academy will be missing more than the Sicilian martyr’s name when classes resume on Tuesday.
Two longtime volunteer aides, Timmie D’Errico and Shirley Schafer, have retired.
“They were the closest thing I’ve ever seen to saints on Earth,” remarked Vicki Chill, a long-time volunteer at the school that her children and grandchildren attended.
Chill credits D’Errico with helping her granddaughter go from a shy child who lacked self-confidence and had trouble learning to a confident, high-achieving teenager.
“She literally turned her around. Not only did they learn, she helped them overcome any problems they were having,” Chill said referring to her granddaughter and another struggling student D’Errico worked with daily after school.
“She’s a true saint, never took a penny for anything she did. The kids adored her and you never saw her when she wasn’t smiling or laughing,” continued Chill, relating how D’Errico would also anonymously pay for school uniforms for families she knew were struggling.
A retired New Castle Area School District teacher, D’Errico worked for several years at Holy Spirit as a volunteer substitute, tutored and helped with afterschool care.
“Mrs. D was always a ray of sunshine in the preschool room,” noted Vanessa Kuczynski, the school’s pre-K teacher. “Her love of Jesus and the children were visible in all that she did in the classroom.”
Second-grade teacher Jackie Pisano added, “Mrs. D prayed for and with her students, and for and with the staff. She believed in the goodness of the school even though she is not Catholic herself, she is a Christian in all ways. She brought joy, faith, hope, and love to our school.”
Melanie Widelko, Holy Spirit’s fourth-grade teacher and educational technology specialist, recalled that “Probably the most powerful lesson Timmie taught me was to be selfless. When once asked why she kept coming to school every day to help us, she responded, ‘This is my gift to Jesus.’ That resonated with me at the time and I have heard that voice in my head many times driving me to do the right thing and give my time even when I’m feeling lazy or uninspired.”
For her part, Schafer, a retired Title I teacher with the New Castle Area School District, gave Holy Spirit students extra help in reading and assisted with other activities at the academy. Together with her husband, Bill, a local American Legion leader, they sponsored a reading program for the school.
“She was another gift to our school,” Pisano said. “She was willing to support the learning in any way possible.”
Wildelko added, “She works magic with struggling readers like I’ve never seen before.”
Third-grade teacher Tara Garczewski, agreed, saying, “Even into her retirement, she still continues to leave a mark, not only in the hearts of the children in whom she encouraged the love of reading, but also with the staff at HSA.”
Although he’s only been principal at Holy Spirit for about a year, Ed Sharbaugh said, “I have come to realize the immeasurable value of people like Mrs. Schafer and Mrs. D’Errico in our mission to educate, empower, and inspire students to achieve their God-given potential. When you have someone who has spent their entire professional career in education and continues to work with children, sharing their time and talent well into their golden years, it speaks volumes about their heart and their character.”
So, too, do their co-workers and the families they’ve touched.
“It is rare to find one, yet two, women of the caliber of Timmie and Shirley in one building,” Wildelko said. “As a teacher, I always appreciated their experience and outlook because they have seen it all in education ... they both are genuinely kind and good souls, selfless, and exude an air of gentle peace, positivity, and faith. The world would be a much better place if all of us were a little more like Timmie and Shirley.”
Along with D’Errico and Schafer, another Holy Spirit classroom volunteer, Shirley Morrison, has also decided not to return this fall. However, she hopes to return to Holy Spirit after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love kids and my grandkids are all in Florida, so this gave me a way to help out,” Morrison said. “But my husband has some health issues and we come as a package, so I thought it was best to just wait out the pandemic and come back as soon as it’s over.”
At least one family wishes she’d bring the others with her.
“They’re all beautiful people who’ll be missed,” Chill said. “You don’t see many people who dedicate themselves like that. It was their heart. They say everyone is replaceable, but in this case that’s just not so.”
