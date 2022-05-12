Two longtime cafeteria workers were recognized at Monday night’s Shenango Area School District board meeting.
Karen Dover retired after serving as head cook at the high school for 23 years and Michelle Burger, a cook for the elementary school, was honored for 21 years.
“Both women were commended for their outstanding service to the district and for the way they cared for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said.
In other business, the board re-appointed John Colella as board treasurer for fiscal year 2022-23 and re-appointed Emily Sanchez-Parodi as school solicitor.
Parodi, a Lawrence County assistant district attorney and graduate of the school, had been hired in November.
The preliminary budget for 2022-23 was approved in the amount of $20,217,000.
The final budget will be approved on June 13 with no tax increase and no change in millage.
Residents may review a copy of the budget, which will be on file in the district’s central office, until that date.
