When Ramona Nathan makes calls for Family Hospice, she uses her voice of experience.
A bereavement outreach volunteer with the UPMC program providing care for those with life-limiting illnesses, Nathan contacts family members of patients who have died, offering them a listening ear and someone to talk to as they grieve.
It’s a service Nathan utilized herself when her mother, Antoinette Savocchia, passed away in 2009 after spending several months in hospice care.
“I know it helped when a volunteer called me. I wanted to help, and I call people for other things I’m involved in, so it was a perfect fit,” explained Nathan, who began with hospice about 10 years ago, after she retired from the New Castle Area School District where she taught seven and eighth grade for more than 30 years.
“It’s such a kindness just to hear from someone,” the New Castle resident continued, noting calls are made monthly for up to 13 months after a patient’s death. “It’s nice to know there’s someone else who cares.
“Often we don’t even talk about bereavement issues, sometimes I’ll find out that I had their kids in school and we’ll talk about that,” Nathan said. “They appreciate the distraction of having someone to talk to.”
Currently, Nathan makes calls to seven “loved ones” and has worked with up to 10 individuals at a time.
“They’re initially asked if they want to be called. It’s not forced on anyone and they can tell us at any time that they don’t need the calls any longer,” Nathan explained.
Anyone the bereavement volunteers suspect may need more support is referred to Hospice’s grief coordinator, who can assist the survivor in seeking medical help or a support group, if needed.
Those wishing to be bereavement volunteers undergo training that includes practice calls and guided conversations with trainers present. In addition, the volunteers “help each other and offer suggestions for dealing with situations. The ladies are all wonderful,” Nathan said.
Barbara Smolnik, Family Hospice volunteer and bereavement coordinator, noted that she currently has four active bereavement volunteers and “it’s not near enough.”
Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities, which can also include visiting with patients, helping with events and office work, can learn more at familyhospicepa.org or by contacting Smolnik at (724) 652-8847.
“It’s nice to be able to help,” Nathan said. “And, it’s my way of paying it forward for the help I received.”
