A retired city firefighter is asking for a cost of living increase.
John McCormick, of North Beaver Township, came before city council on Thursday and spoke about how pension earners haven't received a cost of living increase in more than two decades.
"We haven't had an increase in 23 years," McCormick said. "I know everyone here got some sort of increase in their paycheck in the last 23 years, except the firefighters."
McCormick spoke about the increased costs in the last year, especially the last two months. He said four people who were receiving pensions — three firefighters and one widow — died in the last year. That means, he said, there is $6,543.71 per month that is not being paid out. His plan would be to divide that up among the 40 participants left in the pension fund.
"If you do that, if you can grant $163 or $165 if you want to round it off, it's not going to effect the bottom line of what they're paying out right now," he said.
Council also approved a number of items at Thursday's meeting.
•Approved $10,000 grants to Baron Heating & Air Conditioning Co. and Divine Butterfly Supply. A similar grant proposal of $6,797 to Paul Lynch Investments, Inc. was not voted on after it died for a lack of motion.
•Committed $221,234 to the New Castle Area Transit Authority for its local contribution.
•Authorized $3,400 to have the archway entrance at Cascade Park repainted.
•Authorized $6,380 to replace the patio staircase at Sylvan Heights Golf course and $8,380 to replace the deck. Up to $5,000 was authorized to be spent on beer and alcoholic slushies at the course.
Seven public hearings are scheduled for Monday night in council chambers. The public hearings begin at 5:30 p.m.
