The Honorable Francis X. Caiazza said his intention was to go to college to become a writer.
Instead, he became a respected attorney, then a county judge and, ultimately, a federal magisterial judge.
Now in his retirement, the New Castle native is living his dream of becoming a published book author.
Caiazza’s new novel, “The Rosecross,” is a lighthearted murder mystery that incorporates characters and scenes from throughout his life in New Castle. In reading it, locals might recognize mentions of the old P.O. Lunch downtown, the Lawrence Savings and Trust Building, the Phillips Trust building, the Lawrence County courthouse where he was a common pleas judge for several years, and St. Vitus Church. There’s even a mention in the book of the New Castle News.
The family’s name in the book is Micco, a known New Castle name and his mother’s real maiden name.
The first-person mystery is told by the character, Francesco Micco, whose mother, Rosalina Bartolacci, is murdered in the first chapter. Francesco’s father, a federal judge in the book, is named Judge Giovanni Micco.
Caiazza also has worked other Lawrence County names into the story line.
“A court procedure in the book takes place before Judge Howard Lyon, who was my mentor,” Caiazza said, and the late Judge John Henderson, once a Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge, was written in as a district court judge in Washington in the fictional story.
Caiazza, 86, who now makes his home in Pittsburgh, was born and raised in New Castle. He had been working on “The Rosecross” for five years, having rewritten it at the nudging of a local friend.
“I originally wrote the story in 2014,” Caiazza said. “I had a book signing event at the New Castle Public Library, and a friend, Anita DeVivo, now deceased, who had been knowledgeable about New Castle history gave him advice. She had been in Washington D.C., where she edited a scientific magazine and retired, then moved back to New Castle. She read Caiazza’s book and went to his book signing with her constructive criticism.
She had marked up the book with green ink with a lot of editorial suggestions and told him bluntly, “You have to rewrite it.”
Meanwhile, Caiazza already had started a second book about baseball and the late Jack Dougherty, which is still in the writing stages, but he followed DeVivo’s advice about “The Rosecross.”
“I started the rewrite during the pandemic in 2020,” he said. “All of her suggestions made a lot of sense. I basically spent that year redrafting it, got a new publisher, Gatekeeper Press, and worked with them through most of the year and developed the artwork and production.”
The book became a published work in November.
Caiazza’s idea for part of the book came from a place where he had lived during law school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
“My landlord’s name there was H. Victor Von Brownstrup,” he explained, “and he was the head of a society called the Rosecross. I did some research. The organization was of people called the Rosecrutians, and it was a historical society that dealt with people like the Amish, the good of the common man.”
Brownstrup was “an eccentric guy, and had 17 degrees as a lawyer,” Caiazza recalled, and he lived on the second floor of the house where Caiazza lived.
“I lived on the first floor, and in the basement apartment was a man named Hudson D’Priest who was retired newspaper guy. He got up every day and put on his suit and tie, and you’d see newspapers everywhere, he read everyone imaginable.”
“They were all interesting characters,” he said, so he wove them all into his book, too.
He remembers Brownstrup once telling him that he was unable to get a job with the government, because the FBI was constantly following him. He told him that years ago, Brownstrup was convicted of sedition of the U.S. District Court in Washington.
“He showed me the front page of the Washington paper when he had been convicted,” Caiazza recalled.
Caiazza has retired twice as a federal judge in Pittsburgh. The first time was about seven years ago. Then, when another federal judge fell ill and eventually died, he went back to the bench in her stead for about three more years.
With his book already in the making then, “I got up early in the morning and wrote before I went to work, then I would write more in the evenings,” he said. “When I retired, I had more time.”
Ultimately he has been retired for four years.
Caiazza grew up on Shenango Street in New Castle, and had worked as a youth in his uncle’s uncle’s candy shop, Caiazza Candy Co., which also is worked into the story. It was located in the Phillips Mansion then, he said.
“I walked there every night. I went to St. Joseph’s, a parochial school on South Jefferson Street where Joseph’s Market was downtown, on the corner Lawrence and Jefferson streets.”
Caiazza graduated from New Castle High School. He studied journalism at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, and after his third year in college he tried to land a summer job at the New Castle News.
Bart Richards, the editor at the time, told him no writing positions were open.
“ I started to think after that, well, I always wanted to be a creative writer,” he said. “I took a lot of classes for it in college and I really liked that more than anything. My father one day said he didn’t see anyone advertising for writers, and he advised me to do something else if I was going to raise a family.”
He earned a B.A. from Duquesne University in 1958, and a LL.B. from the University of Pittsburgh in 1961.
During that time, the military draft was in effect and there were exemptions for college and graduate school, Caiazza said, “But once they were over, you’d have to go serve your country if you weren’t married. I wasn’t married then, so I went.”
He was drafted just out of law school into the Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky, then went to Fort Dix, New Jersey, then worked in the advocate general’s office at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. That was pre-Vietnam War.
After a two-year military stint, he returned to New Castle and went into private practice in 1963. He opened a law office at Lawrence Savings and Trust downtown, with attorneys Howard Lyon and Gilbert Levine. His office across from theirs and they shared a secretary.
“Those two guys really gave me my start. Howard was a mentor to me in more ways than one. When he became a judge, that’s where I got the idea to become a judge.”
Caiazza practiced law with attorney Carmen Lamancusa for about 16 years.
While a practicing attorney in the early 1980s, Caiazza took on a notorious case pro bono for Amishman Edwin Lee of Wilmington Township, whom the IRS had sought out for his nonpayment of social Security for the Amish carpenters who worked in Lee’s business.
The Amish believed in taking care of their own and did not participate in the Social Security system.
The case reached the U.S. Supreme Court on appeals, and ultimately, the court ruled that Amish workers were indeed obligated to pay into the Social Security system from their earnings and were not exempt. Lee lost nothing, but the case was significant for future Amish business owners.
Caiazza ran for the county court of common pleas judgeship during 1980-81, defeating his good friend, William Balph, now deceased, who had been appointed when Lyon died.
“We never said we were running against each other, we always said we were running for the same office,” Caiazza said.
He served on the bench for 12 years until 1994, when he was appointed as a federal magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Pennsylvania. He had gone through a series of interviews by a committee when he applied for the Pittsburgh-based federal judgeship.
He also has been an adjunct professor of law at Duquesne University’s School of Law.
Caiazza and his wife, Roselee, have three adult children — Matthew, Felicia, and Christian — and five grandchildren. They have been living in Pittsburgh since he was appointed to the federal bench. One of his former New Castle homes on Sumner Avenue is an address where the family resides in his novel.
“The Rosecross” is being marketed through Amazon, which Caiazza has found a valuable tool in that it controls the advertising and promotes the book. The novel is available by searching “Rosecross” and “Caiazza” on Amazon.
