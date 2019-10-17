A public meeting of the Lawrence County Prison Board quickly turned into an executive session when a retired jail captain spoke about his recent employment experience at the facility.
Samuel Holmes, who retired Oct. 11 after working 30 years at the jail, attended the Wednesday board meeting to defend himself regarding allegations among his co-workers involving how an incident was handled recently where a female inmate reportedly possessed drugs inside the jail.
During the public comment period of the meeting, Holmes was giving his account of how the incident was handled by the staff, when county solicitor Thomas W. Leslie stood up and stopped him. Leslie said that if he was naming names, the discussion would have continue in executive session.
The board thus called an executive session to hear Holmes' story, stating the discussion would be private because of an ongoing investigation.
Holmes said in a phone conversation after the board meeting that he chose to retire after the jail incident.
"I had more time in at the jail than anybody," he said. "I'm 55, and I was able to retire on June and draw my full pension. I wanted to stay on because I loved my job. But I love my integrity and my good name and my character more than to put it on the line. I went to the meeting just to tell my side of the story."
Prison board members attending the hearing were the county commissioners, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, Sheriff Perry Quahliero, President Judge Dominick Motto and Controller David Gettings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.