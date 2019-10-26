Retention of Judge Cox a question on ballot

It’s been almost 20 years since Judge J. Craig Cox took his seat on the bench in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
On Nov. 5, voters will decide if he should stay on for another 10-year term.
The question, which will appear on the back of the ballot, reads, “Shall J. Craig Cox be retained for an additional term as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 53rd Judicial District, Lawrence County?”
Cox was first elected as judge in 1999, when Judge S. Glenn McCracken Jr., who served as president judge, retired.
Cox was sworn into office in 2000 and was retained by the voters in 2009.
As a judge, he has presided over criminal, civil, family, juvenile and orphan’s cases. Currently, he presides over mainly criminal and civil cases, plus domestic relations support and contempt cases and Protection from Abuse hearings.
Cox is a member of the Pennsylvania State Conference of Trial Judges.
Cox has been on the bench for some high-profile homicide and criminal trials during the past two decades, and he presided over some larger drug cases including the cases of three local doctors who were arrested for illegally selling oxycodone prescriptions to patients at their practice in Union Township.
As an attorney, Cox practiced law for 19 years before becoming a judge. He ran a private practice and worked as an assistant Lawrence County District Attorney, having prosecuted multiple homicide cases in that capacity.
Secret ballots recently were sent to 90 members of the Lawrence County Bar Association to vote on Cox’s retention, and those were opened and counted Tuesday. Of those mailed out, 73 were returned to the bar association office at the courthouse, and 71 recommended his retention.
JoEllen Thomas, bar association executive director, explained that the secret ballot lets the public and voters know whether the bar, which includes Lawrence County judges and attorneys who work with and around the sitting jurists every day, think about their effectiveness in their positions.
In Cox’s case, the secret ballot result suggests that the judge has earned the confidence of his legal colleagues, said Norman J. Barilla, local attorney and bar association president.
“I think the retention vote response is a true indication of the confidence that the members of the bar association have in Judge Cox’s ability to analyze cases properly, apply legal principles and to judge cases fairly,” Barilla said. “He’s got a great deal of legal, professional and personal integrity and more than that, I think he’s got a high degree of compassion for individuals.”
Barilla added that the same could be said for the other sitting Common Pleas court judges.
“Lawrence County is blessed. We have four well-qualified (Court of Common Pleas) judges of high legal standards and integrity, and Judge Cox is among those,” he said. “The attorneys in Lawrence County know when they walk into the courtrooms of any of our judges, that they’re going to be treated fairly and professionally and the case will be
Thomas Minett, a longtime friend and associate, met Cox when they were both assistant district attorneys. Minett said he regards him as “an experienced and knowledgable attorney, and he has proven that in addition to those qualities he is respectful, kind and patient with all who come before him as judge.”
In his civic life, Cox serves on the board of directors for two organizations under Lawrence County Community Action Partnership — Lawrence County Social Services Inc. and as a member of the Head Start advisory committee and nomination committee.
Cox also is the vice chairman of United Community Services of Lawrence County Inc., and is a board member of Lifelong Learning Choices, Adult Literacy of Lawrence County.
He is also a member and past president of the New Wilmington Rotary Club and currently serves as treasurer.
A graduate of New Castle High School, Cox earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.
He is the son of James C. Cox and the late Joanne S. Cox. He and his wife, Deborah L. Cox, have a son, Christopher J. Cox.
