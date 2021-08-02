A charge of retail theft against a local woman has been withdrawn.
Terri Lee Haney, 65, of New Castle was charged by Shenango Township police on July 8. The charge was withdrawn July 28 before District Judge Richard A. Russo.
Beverly "Beebe" Guinaugh, 85, of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Bethesda Meadow Nursing Home, Ellisville, Missouri. Mrs. Guinaugh was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Do…
Walter A. Dec Jr., 74, New Castle died Aug. 1, 2021, at Quality of Life Services. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Noga Funeral Home. Complete obituary to appear in Wednesday's paper.
