While public showings will be limited this summer, retail suppliers are seeing sales sparkle.
“Our sales are booming from previous years,” Sky King owner Vito Yeropoli said. “It seems like people are going to be staying home and cooking out and shooting them off for their own families in their own yards.”
Traveling around New Castle on a weekend night — or any warm evening, for that matter — the sky is filled with an array of colors and shapes. That could increase with more people staying home and choosing not to gather in large groups for parties or reunions, instead gathering in smaller groups while still having some summer fun.
“We have seen a lot of that mainly because little families can’t get together for big parties,” Michael Fasline of Rainbow Fireworks on Route 422 in Pulaski said. He said sales have been up. “It’s hard to judge because the majority of fireworks come on the third and Fourth (of July).”
Fasline said people who have not shot off fireworks in the past have been showing up inquiring about them because of the lack of public shows. Instead, people are frequenting his store for products that can be shot from the backyard or driveway.
Yeropoli, meanwhile, said his store is offering online and curbside shopping to make it easier on customers.
“Right now, stock was a problem for a lot of people, but for us we’ve been fortunate that we import a lot,” Yeropoli said. “We’re good for now and our sales are meeting expectations by tremendous amounts. We’re happy.
The cancellation of outdoor festivals, fairs and those other events is taking a toll on the industry’s large-scale suppliers.
Pyrotecnico, based in Union Township, is producing Pearson Park’s fireworks on July 4, the only show it is involved with in the county that day.
“75 percent on average of our annual revenue is from just this one day on July 4,” Geoff Abraham, brand manager at Pyrotecnico, said. “We’re seeing pretty widespread cancellations across the country unfortunately.”
He said cancellations started coming in on March 13, the day Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Pennsylvania schools to close. It was also around that time Coachella, the two-weekend California music and arts festival, postponed its April dates to the fall. Coachella is one of several large music events for which Pyrotecnico — which has been in business since 1889 — supplies fireworks.
“We’ve had to be creative in other offerings,” Abraham said. “It’s been a challenge since then, that’s for sure.”
While there won’t be as many public fireworks shows this summer, no doubt neighborhood skies will still light up with pyrotechnics of all shapes, sizes and colors.
“I think people want to get out there and celebrate,” Abraham said. “Some skies aren’t going to be as bright as they were last summer and that’s a sad, sad state of affairs. From our perspective, fireworks are magic. We love putting smiles on peoples faces. Fireworks are American as apple pie. It’s a real unfortunate set of circumstances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.