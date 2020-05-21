Restrooms open, beaches still closed at Moraine State Park

Restrooms at Moraine State Park are now open, but swimming areas are closed, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in an update on Wednesday.
The DCNR released updates on what facilities are open during Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plans. All DCNR lands including trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads, and parking areas are accessible statewide for recreation. The availability of facilities such as bathrooms, offices and campgrounds varies.
At Moraine State Park in Butler County, restrooms, trails, boating, boat mooring and the boat launch are all open. The park office will open on Friday and modern cabins will open on June 12. The amphitheater, pavilions, beach and group tenting all remain closed for now.
At McConnells Mill in Lawrence County, restrooms, trails, boating and the boat launch are open, while pavilions remain closed.
Regardless of the status of the county, state park and forest visitors are urged to do their part to make the experience healthy and enjoyable for themselves and others by following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, including practicing social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing a mask when they encounter other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.