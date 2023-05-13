Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto said when he first stood in the newly restored courtroom in the original section of the courthouse, he felt like he was a 24-year-old attorney again.
Motto as a young attorney presented his first case in that courtroom more than 45 years ago. Since then, a newer courthouse was built and that room eventually became the law library. It wasn’t used as a courtroom until May 1 this year. That marked the unveiling of two years of hard work by courthouse staffers — namely master woodworker Joe DiNardo — who did much of the wood construction and crafting to replicate the courtroom of yore.
May 1 also marked the annual Lawrence County Law Day when the Lawrence County Bar Association recognized high school seniors with its annual scholarship awards.
The courtroom has been undergoing renovations for about two years and is now restored as a near-replica of what it once was. There was a time when one of the county’s murder trials gained national coverage, and Hollywood’s variety show host Ed Sullivan, then a budding reporter for the New York Times, sat in there taking notes for a news story. He was witnessing a momentous murder trial that resulted in two people being executed for killing a state trooper in Lawrence County.
Motto shared with Law Day attendees the deep dark history of that and another trial in that courtroom that drew national attention. He also explained how the recent history of his brainstorm resulted in the courtroom being renovated by the courthouse maintenance staff who replicated the room of those years gone by.
The original courthouse, which still stands, was built in 1851, and the first court session in that room was in 1852, Motto said. The original courtroom encompassed the entire second floor with windows on two sides and a balcony, reminiscent of the movie, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” he said.
Motto highlighted the two notable homicide trials that took place in that courtroom. The death of state trooper Brady Paul in 1929 occurred on Route 422. Police were heading off suspects Irene C. Schroeder, who was 20, and Paul Dague in a Butler robbery. The two started firing and wounded trooper Ernest C. Moore, and shot and killed Paul.
The Bonnie and Clyde-type couple fled town and were found in Arizona and arrested after a gun battle that involved more than 100 police officers. The couple was arrested when their guns ran out of ammunition. They were tried separately in Lawrence County in the original courtroom, which was covered by Ed Sullivan.
Schroeder became the first woman in Pennsylvania to receive the death penalty following a prosecution that took only 14 months. She and Dague were tried separately and both were sentenced to death by the electric chair at Rockview State Penitentiary in Centre County.
In the late 1890s, a group of Italians formed a society referred to as the Black Hand Society and extorted money from working men in the quarries, led by Rocco Racco. The Italian laborers often resorted to hunting on local farmlands without licenses or essentially were poachers. A Pennsylvania Game Commission officer in 1906 while enforcing the poaching laws accidentally shot Racco’s prized hunting dog. The officer, Seely Houk, disappeared after that, and his body was found floating in the Mahoning River with a shotgun wound to the chest. His head had been beaten and his body was weighted with rocks, according to the historical account Motto provided.
A few months later, an 80-year-old farmer named William “Squire” Duff confronted an apparent poacher, and he was killed by a shotgun blast to the face.
Local authorities and limestone quarry owners hired the Pinkerton Detective Agency to bring down the Black Hand Society. District Attorney Charles Young, who was the grandfather of attorney Charles Mansell, prosecuted the arrests of 22 men. Racco was charged with the murder of Seely Houk, and Dominic Sainato was charged in the murder of Duff.
Racco was hanged in the courtyard where the original Lawrence County jail stood, Motto said. His remains are buried in an unmarked grave in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
When the newer courthouse was built with new courtrooms, the old spacious courtroom was left idle and eventually became the county law library. Eventually, the law library moved to smaller quarters with computers for research in lieu of books, leaving the courtroom empty.
Motto was in there one day with the county’s contracted maintenance supervisor, Frank Piccari, and he noticed the walls, plaster and pillars were intact. He said, “Wouldn’t it be something if we could bring this courtroom back?”
But he knew the county commissioners, who oversee buildings and grounds, would never justify the expense, he said.
Piccari offered DiNardo’s name, saying he was a master craftsman and could probably rebuild the room to look just as it was, Motto said.
The judge approached the Hoyt Foundation, which granted $38,000 as “startup money” for the project. It bought materials used for the judge’s bench, the jury box and the bar area where the attorney sit, all rebuilt by DiNardo. Other expenses for the project were paid out of the court’s supervision fee fund, which comes from penalties and payments from parolees.
The former Eckles Co. architectural firm then found the original plans for the courtroom in its archives.
“(Architect) Dave Esposito gets all of the credit for that,” Motto said. “The drawings were very detailed with the exact measurements.”
The benches for the courtroom were donated by the owner of the former Epworth Church on East Washington Street, and the courthouse maintenance staff refinished them in dark oak and installed them.
The final touch was the purchase of padded, oak-backed chairs for the juror’s box, which according to Piccari cost $1,200 each.
“A big expense was saved by the work our maintenance people did,” Motto said, crediting them for saving a piece of county history.
The new courtroom is considered the county’s Courtroom 5, but Piccari refers to it as “Olde Courtroom 1.”
“When I started here, it was the courtroom of Judge (Glenn) McCracken,” Piccari said. McCracken retired nearly two decades ago. Piccari, 80, started working for the county nearly 52 ½ years ago.
The renovated courtroom will be used for juvenile cases and other hearings, Motto said, “and every so often, we have a need for a fifth visiting judge, and now we have a courtroom to put him in.”
