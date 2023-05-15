The restoration continues on the historic five-story Wright building at 346 E. Washington St.
Located across the street from the New Castle Area Transit Authority transfer station, the former home of Clark Furniture was purchased in 2020 by the Disabilities Options Network. DON works to drive economic development and improve communities while focusing on empowering people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose.
DON partnered with architectural and engineering firms to develop and continue using the building for retail and housing space, according to Melissa Allen, director of public relations and marketing for DON. When complete, the Wright building will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
DON received $1.1 million from the state for the renovation.
Constructed in the 1920s, the Wright Building once offered railroad passengers and other travelers overnight accommodations. The building has also served as a hotel, apartments, grocery store and plumbing warehouse, Allen said.
The restoration will be a multi-year project and the timeline will depend on the final architectural and engineering design, she said.
Designed with thick masonry walls, the building will get new windows, doors, lighting, plumbing, signage and electrical and mechanical systems, including a new elevator. DON has replaced the roof and a complete masonry restoration has begun.
“The Wright building project is part of DON’s overall efforts to help revitalize New Castle to enhance opportunities primarily for persons with disabilities as well as the rest of the New Castle community through providing better housing, employment opportunities and universal accessibility,” Allen said.
