Restaurateur with New Castle roots wins best sauce titles

Italian restaurants in Boardman might just as well give up trying to win the contest for the best pasta sauces.
The real sauce boss has ruled the Youngstown/Sharon area for two years with his recipes from his New Castle roots, showing Ohioans what real spaghetti, marinara and Alfredo sauce should taste like.
Eugene “GeGe” Razzano, who opened his Italian Villa restaurant in August 2013 and rebranded it as “Papa GeGe’s Italian Villa,” swept five out of six awards at a sauce cook-off last month at the Southern Park Mall. The event was sponsored by the Youngstown-based Potential Development School for Students with Autism.
For the past two years during the autism fundraiser, most of the competitors haven’t stood a chance. Razzano walked away with most of the glory. Last year, he won four awards for different sauces he makes from scratch daily at his restaurant, up against 20 competitors.
At this year’s event, he racked up five winnings when his “Sunday”(basic red), bolognese (meat), Alfredo (white), and pink vodka sauces all won best of show at the outdoor competition. He went on to win the People’s Choice award for his vodka sauce. He was up against about 14 competitors this year, including one from Hermitage.
Practice makes perfect and Razzano, who turns 72 today, has had 50 years of experience in the restaurant business, perfecting the dishes he serves at his eatery, located on Route 422 in Boardman and directly across from The Shops at Boardman Park. Heading straight from the traffic light will lead you right into Razzano’s parking lot and into a world of delicious sights and tempting aromas of sauce and cheese.
His restaurant is tastefully decorated with red walls, covered with old black and white family photos of his ancestors, emphasizing the importance of family ties. His winnings are boasted on a series of plates displayed inside his eatery.
Razzano, now a resident of Boardman, says his love for Italian cooking stems from his New Castle childhood and he has been influenced largely by cooks in New Castle, who he says know how to make good sauce.
“New Castle is known for its cooking,” Razzano said, remembering the former Troggio’s Restaurant and other popular eateries, some of which still exist.
“I’ve always had a thing for food. I used to watch my grandmother cook,” he said, and he grew up helping his mother in the kitchen on Sundays.
Razzano went to work at Augustine’s Pizza in his late teens, and when he was in his 20s, he opened his first pizza restaurant in the Croton area of New Castle and called it “Chubby’s.”
In the late 1970s, he opened GeGe’s Pizza in the Lawrence Village Plaza and ran the business there for three years until he bought the former McDonald’s building on Wilmington Road in 1979. A large loan was tied to an interest rate, and when rates skyrocketed to 24 percent, he was forced to close.
But he kept right on cooking. He opened an Italian restaurant in the food court of the Century III Mall near Pittsburgh and called it GeGe’s Italian Foods. He ran that business until around 1984, when he went to work for Olive Garden in Ross Township for eight years.
He gained even more knowledge about the restaurant business, met a lot of nice people, then he opened S’ghettis in New Castle around 1995-96, and “it really took off,” he said. The restaurant was a mainstay for locals and out-of-towners for about 14 years.
S’ghettis occupied a formal dining area in the bottom floor of the former Olde Library building on North Street. After it closed, he ran the restaurant in the Hermitage Quality Inn/Holiday Inn on Route 18 for a few years.
When he opened his Boardman business, he started out selling pizza made from fresh dough and imported cheese, pepperoni rolls and a few pastas. Since then he has expanded his menu to include 22 different pastas, which have become 70 percent of his business.
Winning the sauce competition gained him a spot on a Youngstown television newscast and since then, his trade has grown bigger, he said.
Through the years, he has developed his own “flavor profile,” derived from the Campobasso region of south-central Italy, an area known for its food.
“Every region in Italy has a different flavor profile,” he explained.
He mused that customers who patronize his restaurant “always talk about New Castle food. It’s well thought of.”
Razzano prides himself on using high quality ingredients including pasta and cheese imported from Italy, and on making his sauces and pizza dough fresh every day. He buys a special brand of tomatoes, and he purchases wheels of Pecorino Romano cheese weighing 50 to 60 pounds each from an Italian foods distributor in Cleveland.
“I put a little amount of love in anything I do,” he said.
Razzano currently has 10 employees, but like other businesses, keeping good help has been a challenge. He ideally needs 15 workers at his business, where “everybody does everything.”
And while his Boardman venture is taking off, Razzano is working on a second Ohio location in New Middletown, which he hopes to open within the next two months.
